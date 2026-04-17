After spending 15 days behind bars at the Kuje Correctional Centre, eyewitnesses have raised the alarm over Blord’s drastic physical change

Blord made a grand entry into the courtroom, decked in traditional Igbo attire, sporting a smile as he navigated his way to the dock

The businessman is reportedly struggling with an undisclosed illness, which has led to his relocation within the prison facility

There are growing concerns over the health condition of embattled businessman BLORD as he appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday morning for his bail application hearing.

The businessman, who has been in custody at Kuje prison for about 15 days, is currently facing charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic VeryDarkMan.

Blord makes a grand entry into the courtroom, decked in traditional Igbo attire. Photos: Blord.

Source: Instagram

Following his arraignment, the court had ordered that he be remanded pending the determination of his bail application.

In a video shared by activist Seaking, who was present in court for the hearing, Blord was seen arriving in traditional Igbo attire.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, he appeared calm and was seen smiling as he made his way to his seat inside the courtroom.

Seaking expressed concern over Blord’s physical condition, claiming that the businessman appeared to have lost significant weight since being remanded at Kuje prison.

According to him, the change in appearance has raised questions about how he has been coping in custody.

This comes amid ongoing discussions online about his well-being since his detention.

Before the court appearance, VDM had earlier suggested that Blord’s health situation had been monitored closely.

He reportedly claimed that due to concerns, Blord was moved from a general cell housing hardened criminals to a segregation unit for safety and health reasons.

The activist also stated that he had been aware of the businessman’s condition since April 6, dismissing earlier suggestions that Blord was simply resting in custody.

Blord’s legal troubles have continued to draw public attention, especially as his bail application hearing proceeds before the Federal High Court.

His lawyer had earlier filed for bail, while the police initially opposed the application before later withdrawing their counter-affidavit.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Blord's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@baskelebe stated:

"So BLORD no get any influence na only mouth he get, how can a fellow man like you lock you up for weeks ,VDM fo that matter"

@drClare_Okafor wrote:

"Wow, Blord looks completely different—prison really takes a toll fast Freedom over everything."

@BlazingBoom shared:

"BLORD don lose weight, after now he will appreciate life more and avoid problem. There is nothing like freedom."

Blord is reportedly struggling with an undisclosed illness. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng also reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he was willing to forgive Blord and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

During a conversation with human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, the critic hinted that he was ready to forgive the businessman and withdraw the case immediately.

To forgive Blord, VeryDarkMan said the mediator must go online and openly express support for the ruling party and the President.

Source: Legit.ng