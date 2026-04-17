The stock market capitalisation surged to N136 trillion, delivering N1.664 trillion in gains

Gains in large drove the rally- and mid-cap stocks, including Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC

Guinea Insurance and Trans-Nationwide Express led gainers, while Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Holdings dominated trading activity

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market capitalisation climbed to N136 trillion as sustained risk-on sentiment drove broad-based buying, delivering N1.664 trillion in gains to investors.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2,583.61 points, representing a 1.23% gain to close at 211,901.02 points. Market capitalisation also rose by N1.664 trillion to settle at N136.436 trillion.

Investors gain big as stock market posts impressive rally Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Data from NGX showed medium and large-cap stocks, including Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria Communications, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dangote Sugar Refinery, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, drove gains.

On the market outlook, Cowry Assets Management Limited said:

“Heading into Friday’s session, the market is expected to maintain its bullish bias, albeit with muted trading activity as investors adopt a more cautious stance toward the end of the week.”

Market breadth remained strong, with 44 advancers outpacing 20 decliners.

Top gainers

Guinea Insurance rose from N1.10 to N1.21, gaining N0.11 (+10.00%)

Trans-Nationwide Express climbed from N5.00 to N5.50, adding N0.50 (+10.00%)

Aradel Holdings advanced from N1,406.90 to N1,547.50, up N140.60 (+9.99%)

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated increased from N55.65 to N61.20, gaining N5.55 (+9.97%)

DAAR Communications appreciated from N1.51 to N1.66, rising N0.15 (+9.93%)

Top losers

Ikeja Hotel fell from N37.00 to N33.40, losing N3.60 (–9.73%)

Wapic Insurance dropped from N2.85 to N2.60, shedding N0.25 (–8.77%)

CAP declined from N103.95 to N95.00, down N8.95 (–8.61%)

International Energy Insurance slipped from N3.30 to N3.03, losing N0.27 (–8.18%)

McNichols Consolidated decreased from N6.70 to N6.31, down N0.39 (–5.82%)

Aradel, MTN Nigeria, and ETI lead market surge Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks

Total volume traded declined by 17.19% to 584.96 million units, valued at N34.76 billion, exchanged in 45,559 deals

Zenith Bank led activity with 61.74 million shares worth N7.60 billion

United Bank for Africa followed with 45.87 million shares valued at N2.11 billion

Access Holdings traded 42.76 million shares worth N1.15 billion

Secure Electronic Technology exchanged 38.49 million shares valued at N37.54 million

Guaranty Trust Holding Company recorded 25.26 million shares worth N3.23 billion

Naira falls in the official market

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zenith Bank Plc had announced a profit after tax of over N1 trillion for the financial year of 2025 and proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share for its investors.

Doing the mathematics of the returns on her investment, Treasure noted in a Facebook post on April 8 that her 300,000 units multiplied by the dividend per share of N8.57 amounts to N2.5 million.

Source: Legit.ng