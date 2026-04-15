Singapore plans to approve up to 40,000 permanent residents annually from 2026 to 2030

Citizenship approvals are also expected to range between 25,000 and 30,000 yearly

The policy is part of efforts to manage an ageing population and sustain economic growth

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The government of Singapore has announced plans to increase the number of permanent residency (PR) approvals to about 40,000 annually over the next five years as part of efforts to address demographic and economic pressures.

The policy, according to official projections, is aimed at managing the country’s declining birth rate and shrinking workforce, which have raised concerns about sustaining long-term economic growth.

Singapore plans to approve up to 40,000 permanent residents annually for the next five years. Photo: Olympia De Maismont, Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, Authorities disclosed that between 25,000 and 30,000 individuals are expected to be granted citizenship each year, building on about 25,000 approvals recorded in 2025.

Permanent residency approvals are projected to increase from roughly 35,000 in 2025 to around 40,000 annually between 2026 and 2030.

Officials said the adjustment would be implemented gradually to maintain balance in the country’s population structure.

Focus on skilled workers and economic growth

The government noted that the move is designed to ensure a steady supply of skilled workers to support business expansion and productivity.

Singapore’s PR system remains open to various categories of applicants, including skilled professionals, Employment Pass holders, entrepreneurs, investors, and international students.

Applicants are typically required to submit documentation such as employment records, educational qualifications, and income details as part of the online application process.

Opportunities for foreign professionals

The planned increase is expected to improve opportunities for foreign workers seeking long-term residency in Singapore.

Professionals in sectors such as finance, technology, healthcare, logistics, and engineering may benefit from improved chances of transitioning from temporary work permits to permanent residency.

Successful applicants are granted the right to live and work in Singapore without requiring additional work visas, alongside access to public services.

Measures to address ageing population

The policy forms part of broader efforts by the Singaporean government to manage an ageing population and declining workforce.

Earlier in the year, authorities extended the Part-Time Re-employment Grant scheme until 2027, offering incentives to companies that retain or hire workers aged 60 and above in flexible roles.

Since its introduction, over 7,500 employers have participated in the programme, supporting more than 65,000 older workers, with about S$92 million disbursed.

Citizenship approvals are also expected to range between 25,000 and 30,000 yearly. Photo: Kola Sulaimon.

Source: Getty Images

Canada increases fees for PR application

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Canada has announced an increase in application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking residency in the country.

The new fees will take effect on April 30, 2026, according to an official notice published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

IRCC said the hike is aimed at maintaining timely and reliable services and keeping pace with inflation.

Source: Legit.ng