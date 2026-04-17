An alleged sister of social media influencer and professor, Gehgeh, has made serious claims against him

In the video, she spoke about what he preaches and shared what he allegedly did to her, despite their relationship

Her comments generated mixed reactions among fans, who have sent a memo to Gehgeh, stating that they are expecting his response video

Self-acclaimed professor Gehgeh, whose real name is Emmanuel Obruste, has started trending online over claims made by his alleged sister.

In a video circulating online, the woman claimed to be the influencer’s sister, alleging that he abandoned her and insisting that he owes her nothing.

Reactions as lady slams Gehgeh’s, makes allegations about his character. Photo credit@gehgehofficial

Source: Instagram

According to her, Gehgeh used to preach that if a lady asks her boyfriend for money, the man should not give her money but direct her to her family for assistance.

Gehgeh’s alleged sister explained that he does not practice this offline, claiming she has approached him for help but was turned down.

Gehgeh’s alleged sister shares more

In the recording, the lady also claimed that whenever she asks Gehgeh for assistance, he tells her to go and meet her boyfriend.

She further alleged that Gehgeh often tells her that he has no father and that they are both in the same situation, so he cannot help her.

Gehgeh’s fans defend him over allegation from his sister for hypocrisy. Photo credit@gehgehofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Gehgeh’s attitude

Fans have reacted to the allegations, questioning how a brother could allegedly abandon his sister in times of need. Some also expressed gratitude for parents who taught them to support their siblings, even when they cannot assist others.

They joined in criticising Gehgeh, noting that his actions towards his sister were not right.

However, a few others disagreed, stating that Gehgeh does not owe his sister anything and suggesting that she should work to earn a living.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Gehgeh's sister's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator's alleged sister. Many fans shared their take on what GehGeh did. Here are some comments about it below:

@just_sammy_14_01 commented:

"We will hear from the professor rule no 1 never judge on one sided story any guy wey judge professor without hearing from him dey craze."

@dboiis_salty shared:

"Charity begins at home ohh geh geh."

@sugofficial4u stated:

"Omo, I thank my mom for the love she brought us up with o, I can never have money and neglect my siblings never."

@ifasurcessempire wrote:

"Entitlement, go and work sis."

@gratfulhearted reacted:

"Africans' mindset are so evil, the best support you can get is from your own family’s not outsiders, In a foreign land most successful families runs on families business. Most people call it entitlement, If this girl die today because of hunger, GehGeh go do big party to take bury her, why not help her now that she’s in need."

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng