The United States (US) escalated pressure on Iran with sanctions targeting individuals and companies

The affected entities are allegedly involved in obtaining machinery for Iran's defence industry, as well as those backing a militant group with ties to the administration of the Middle Eastern nation

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed penalties on a Chinese national and eight entities based in Iran, mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Turkey

Washington, USA - As Iran's conflict with Israel rages on amid escalating global tensions, the Donald Trump administration on Friday, June 20, sanctioned several foreign companies, a cargo ship, and a Chinese individual.

As reported by CNN, the United States (US) government took this step to weaken Iran’s military capabilities.

Trump wades into Israel-Iran conflict

Bloomberg also noted the development.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the sanctioned businesses and individual supplied Iran with “sensitive machinery” and research “that underpin the regime’s ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programmes.”

The Trump administration said Chinese national Zhang Yanbang, the shipmaster of the Shun Kai Xing, “was aware” there was military machinery on the vessel headed to Iran. The Shun Kai Xing is a cargo ship that was identified as “blocked property” by the US Treasury Department.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement:

“The United States remains resolved to disrupt any effort by Iran to procure the sensitive, dual-use technology, components, and machinery that underpin the regime’s ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programs. We have been clear: those who enable these schemes will be held accountable."

Legit.ng reports that the fresh sanctions came eight days after Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory strikes. The strikes were launched over alleged advances in Iranian weapons technology, but Iran and even Western intelligence agencies have denied the allegations.

Trump to decide on attacking Iran

Meanwhile, President Trump will make a decision "within two weeks" on whether to join Israel's war against Iran to eliminate its nuclear programme, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.

As Trump has deliberated in recent days over whether to join the war, special envoy Steve Witkoff has maintained direct communication with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba was hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing.

With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.

Israel Katz, the country's minister of Defence, accused Iran of "war crimes of the most serious kind" and said Ayatollah Khamenei "will be held accountable for his crimes."

