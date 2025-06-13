Iran launched a major counterattack against Israel on Friday, June 13, firing more than 150 missiles across three barrages, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

The retaliatory attack began 18 hours after Israel launched a war against Iran, attacking its nuclear facilities and missile sites and killing top military leaders and nuclear scientists

Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei said in a speech on Iranian state television shortly before the attack that Iran's armed forces would leave Israel "helpless," and stressed that the response would not be "a half-measure"

Tehran, Iran - The Israel-Iran tensions are escalating as explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Legit.ng reports that sirens sounded on Friday night, June 13, across Israel.

This follows what Israel's military spokesperson said was the firing of missiles from Iran.

Iran's state news agency IRNA disclosed that hundreds of ballistic missiles had been launched in retaliation for Israel's biggest-ever attacks on Iran, blasting Iran's huge underground nuclear site at Natanz and wiping out its top military commanders.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, BBC reported.

The video of Iran's attack can be watched below:

Israel vs Iran: FFK reacts

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, condemned Israel's attack, warning that it could further destabilise the middle east.

'FFK' as Fani-Kayode is fondly called, tweeted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has finally hit back and struck the Jewish state with missiles and drones. This was inevitable and it is just the beginning.

"The attack on Iran by Israel was not only unprovoked but is also a condemnable violation of international law. It is indeed a declaration of war."

He continued:

"The Isrealis have not only targeted and bombed key Iranian infrastructures but they have also killed Iranian civilians, including women and children, and key Iranian military and civilian leaders and nuclear scientists.

"Israel has attacked Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and now Iran in the last one year.

"The attack on Iran was carried out whilst the Iranians were still in negotiations with the Americans.

"Simply put the Iranians were lured into a false sense of security by the Americans whilst Isreal was preparing for war. This makes Americans complicit in this attack despite their denials.

"This is confirmed by the fact that Netanyahu (Benjamin) has said that he told the Americans before the attack took place and Trump has confirmed that he knew that the attack was coming."

Fani-Kayode added:

"To those nations that say Israel felt sufficiently threatened by Iran and has a right to self-defence, I ask the following question: does Iran not have the same right after being attacked? Are the Iranians not entitled to defend themselves too?

"Iran must and will retaliate and they will do so in a dramatic fashion. The retaliatory attack that Iran launched this evening is just the beginning and by the time this is all over there may be no Zionist state left.

Furthermore, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain criticised people applauding Israel for the attack on Iran.

He reasoned:

"I say this: it is Iran today, it may well be your country tomorrow. Those who bend the knee to the Isreali thugs and bullies and who believe that might is always right are nothing but cowards who fail to appreciate the fact that the beast that they are applauding will eventually turn on them.

"Whether Christian or Muslim we ALL have a duty to stand up to the slaughter, barbarism and carnage that Israel has unleashed on the Middle East, Iran and the world. In the name of God, humanity must RESIST this great evil."

Israel vs Iran: Airlines halt flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and other Middle East destinations, or rerouted planes, as airspaces shut following Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspaces after Israel hit military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Israel said Tehran launched drones in retaliation.

Air India's New Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-London flights were about to enter Iranian airspace when Israel launched its attack, forcing the planes to turn back to their origin, according to aircraft tracker Flight Aware.

