Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, has warned United States President Donald Trump against joining forces with Israel.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh warned President Trump against involvement in Israel attack. Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (IRNA)

'This is not America's war' - Iran to Trump

Saeed Khatibzadeh, in an interview with the BBC on Thursday, June 19, warned that the US joining Israeli strikes would cause hell.

"This is not America's war," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran-Israel

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will decide on whether the US gets directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict within the next two weeks, the White House said.

As reported by BBC, Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the US president believed there is a "substantial chance of negotiations" with Iran "in the near future".

President Trump will decide US involvement in Iran vs Israel conflict within the next two weeks. Photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP, Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump hints at US strike on Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, discussed the possibility of a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump gave a cryptic response about his intentions, noting that “I may do it, I may not do it”.

Trump stressed that Iran was in serious trouble and appeared willing to negotiate, but lamented that it's too late for such a move.

