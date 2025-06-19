Iran Warns Trump Against US Involvement in Israel Strikes, “This Is Not America’s War”
- Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has issued a fresh warning to U.S. President Donald Trump after the country fired fresh missiles that hit the Soroka hospital
- In an interview on Thursday, June 19, Saeed Khatibzadeh warned that "the US joining forces with Israel to attack Iran would cause hell"
- Iranian minister Khatibzadeh spoke as the White House disclosed that President Trump would decide US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks amid new tension
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, has warned United States President Donald Trump against joining forces with Israel.
'This is not America's war' - Iran to Trump
Saeed Khatibzadeh, in an interview with the BBC on Thursday, June 19, warned that the US joining Israeli strikes would cause hell.
"This is not America's war," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran-Israel
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will decide on whether the US gets directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict within the next two weeks, the White House said.
As reported by BBC, Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the US president believed there is a "substantial chance of negotiations" with Iran "in the near future".
Trump hints at US strike on Iran
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, discussed the possibility of a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump gave a cryptic response about his intentions, noting that “I may do it, I may not do it”.
Trump stressed that Iran was in serious trouble and appeared willing to negotiate, but lamented that it's too late for such a move.
Israel threatens to kill Iran’s supreme leader
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the State of Israel has threatened to assassinate the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Israel’s.
Defence minister, Israel Katz, said Ayatollah personally gave the order to fire on hospitals in Soroka.
On Thursday, June 19, 2025, Katz said Ayatollah considers the destruction of Israel to be a goal and must not be allowed to exist.
