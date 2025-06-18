US President Donald Trump has been accused of fueling the tension in the Middle East amid the escalated hostilities between Israel and Iran

Last week, Israel attacked Iran in an unexpected manner after decades of rivalry and prolonged shadowed war between the two countries

But Trump in a social media post, ordered everyone to vacate Tehran, the capital of Iran, a statement China has condemned

China has accused United States President Donald Trump of "pouring oil" on the growing conflict between Iran and Israel, following the warning by Trump that people should vacate the Iranian capital 'immediately".

The Chinese authority made the claim while urging its citizens in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible, as the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated.

According to the China Global Project, the Chinese embassy in Tehran, the Iranian capital, wrote in an online post, that it was coordinating with Iran to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens while reminding the Chinese currently in Iran to leave as soon as possible.

China speaks on Iran, Israel conflict

After decades of rivalry and prolonged shadowed war, Israel launched an offensive and surprised aerial campaign last week against several targets across Iran, adding that it was preventing the country from having a atomic weapon, a claim that Tehran has denied.

This has led to a sudden flare up in a major escalation and the fear of wider conflict grows with Trump calling on Iran to return to negotiation table as Israel continues to strike the Muslim country.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, while speaking on Trump's remark on the issue, called on all Israel allies to take up responsibilities and de-escalate the tension in the Middle East. He said:

“Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict."

Major military conflict escalates in Middle East

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites on Friday morning, June 13, 2025. During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response". The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme. Major-General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also died in the attack.

Iran vs Israel: Fani-Kayode condemns Trump's statement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, has called on US President Donald Trump to allow Israel to fight its war against Iran.

The former minister made the comment while speaking on the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel and the growing tension in the Middle East.

FFK condemned the recent comment of Trump on the crisis, adding that he felt disappointed in an administration he once admired.

