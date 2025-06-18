U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 18, discussed the possibility of a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump gave a cryptic response about his intentions, noting that “I may do it, I may not do it”

Trump stressed that Iran was in serious trouble and appeared willing to negotiate, but lamented that it's too late for such a move

President Donald Trump of the United States of America on Wednesday, June 18, floated an American strike on Iranian nuclear sites as Israel and Iran enter their sixth day of conflict.

Trump said Iran has reached out to him and suggested a meeting at the White House amid Israel's ongoing strikes.

Legit.ng reported that Trump has demanded Iran's unconditional surrender on the nuclear issue but Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has rejected US offer and will not surrender in the war against Israel.

Khamenei warned that U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.

Iran reached out to negotiate - Trump

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, June 18, Trump told reporters outside the White House that:

“I may do it, I may not do it. I mean nobody knows what I’m going to do.

“Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate.”

As reported by POLITICO, Trump continued:

“And I said, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn’t you negotiate?’ I said to people, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country.’”

Trump has publicly grappled with whether the United States should join Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Clarifying the call for the “unconditional surrender of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump said:

“That means I’ve had it. OK, I’ve had it. I give up. No more.”

Speaking further, Trump disclosed that he had recently spoken with an Iranian leader – though he did not state who – and the unidentified person proposed an Iranian visit to the White House.

Trump said:

“I said it’s very late to be talking,” “There’s a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference.”

The president warned that his patience with Iran had “already run out, that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

