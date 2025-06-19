Senior United States (US) officials are said to be preparing for the possibility of a potential strike on Iran in the coming days

Legit.ng reports that a decades-old conflict between Israel and Iran is rapidly heating up

Although a report by a credible media platform suggested the US is all but ready to batter Iran, President Donald Trump has yet to officially take a final decision

Tehran, Iran - Senior United States (US) officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days.

According to a report on Wednesday, June 18, by Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter confirmed the 'imminent' onslaught.

The report, citing the people, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change. Some of the people, according to Bloomberg, pointed to potential plans for a weekend strike.

Possible US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

In the same vein, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed that US President Donald Trump will decide on whether the US will get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks.

Citing a message from Trump, Leavitt told journalists:

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

Israel–US relations

Since the 1960s, the relationship between Israel and the US has grown into a close alliance in economic, strategic and military aspects.

In addition to financial and military aid, the US provides large-scale political support, having used its United Nations (UN) Security Council veto power 42 times against resolutions condemning Israel, out of 83 times in which its veto has been used.

Israel vs Iran casualties

The death toll in Iran has risen to at least 639 amid ongoing Israeli military strikes, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Thursday, June 19.

Since the renewed attacks began on Friday, June 13, at least 639 people have been killed and 1,329 others wounded, bringing the total number of casualties to 1,968.

HRANA’s report also said at least 10 people were killed in attacks on Wednesday, June 18.

Israeli strikes continued targeting various infrastructures and facilities across 16 provinces, including Zanjan, Fars, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Alborz, East Azerbaijan, Semnan, Kermanshah, Mazandaran, Khuzestan, Ilam, Qom, Bushehr, Gilan, and Qazvin, with Tehran suffering the heaviest damage.

While the organisation’s figures cover the entire country, Iranian authorities have yet to specify how many of the deceased were civilians or military personnel.

Iran uses Sejjil missile on Israel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iran said it fired Sejjil-2 solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missiles towards Israel

Iran allegedly fired two waves of ballistic missiles at Israel overnight Tuesday, June 17, with the first barrage beginning around 12:40 a.m. and the second approximately 40 minutes later, as sirens sounded across central Israel and parts of Judea and Samaria.

The first salvo reportedly involved roughly 15 missiles, while the second involved about 10

