The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump will decide on whether the US will join in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, revealed this at a press briefing on Thursday, June 19

This comes as Israel’s Defence Minister maintained that “eliminating” Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is one of the country’s war goals

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

USA - US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, June 19, said he will decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks due to a “substantial” chance of negotiations, as Israel and its regional rival traded fire for a seventh day.

President Tinubu on Thursday disclosed when he will decide US action on Iran amid fresh tension in Israel. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Atlantic Council

Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this during a press briefing.

"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, 'based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'" Leavitt said at a White House briefing quoting Trump.

"He's been very clear," she added. "Iran went for 60 days when he gave them that 60-day warning without coming to the table. On day 61, Israel took action against Iran. And as I just told you from the president directly, he will make a decision within two weeks in."

As reported by Al Jazeera, Leavitt did not give details of what had led Trump to believe that negotiations with Iran were possible.

Trump spoke after Israeli leader stated that it's country's goal is to eliminate Iran's leader. Photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP, Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump hints at US strike on Iran: White House reacts

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that Iran had asked to send officials to the White House to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme and end the conflict with Israel but Iran denied it would do so.

On Thursday, June 19, Leavitt said that “correspondence has continued” between the United States and Iran when asked about reports that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff had been in touch with Iran’s foreign minister.

But Leavitt noted that she was “not tracking” that Witkoff would go to Geneva for talks with Iran.

Trump held his third meeting in three days in the White House’s highly secure Situation Room on Thursday as he continued to mull whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign.

The US president had said on Wednesday that “I may do it, I may not do it” when asked if he would take military action against Iran.

Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict

Iran warns Trump against US involvement in Israel strikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has issued a fresh warning to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Thursday, June 19, Saeed Khatibzadeh warned that "the US joining forces with Israel to attack Iran would cause hell".

Iranian minister Khatibzadeh spoke as the White House disclosed that President Trump would decide US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks amid new tension.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng