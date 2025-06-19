Israel: Trump Announces When US Will Make Decision on Iran War, “Based on the Fact”
- The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump will decide on whether the US will join in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks
- White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, revealed this at a press briefing on Thursday, June 19
- This comes as Israel’s Defence Minister maintained that “eliminating” Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is one of the country’s war goals
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
USA - US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, June 19, said he will decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks due to a “substantial” chance of negotiations, as Israel and its regional rival traded fire for a seventh day.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this during a press briefing.
"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, 'based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'" Leavitt said at a White House briefing quoting Trump.
"He's been very clear," she added. "Iran went for 60 days when he gave them that 60-day warning without coming to the table. On day 61, Israel took action against Iran. And as I just told you from the president directly, he will make a decision within two weeks in."
As reported by Al Jazeera, Leavitt did not give details of what had led Trump to believe that negotiations with Iran were possible.
Trump hints at US strike on Iran: White House reacts
Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that Iran had asked to send officials to the White House to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme and end the conflict with Israel but Iran denied it would do so.
On Thursday, June 19, Leavitt said that “correspondence has continued” between the United States and Iran when asked about reports that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff had been in touch with Iran’s foreign minister.
But Leavitt noted that she was “not tracking” that Witkoff would go to Geneva for talks with Iran.
Trump held his third meeting in three days in the White House’s highly secure Situation Room on Thursday as he continued to mull whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign.
The US president had said on Wednesday that “I may do it, I may not do it” when asked if he would take military action against Iran.
Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict
- Just in: Iran presses on with attacks, missile hits Israeli hospital as tension grows, video emerges
- Israel vs Iran: Primate Ayodele mentions actual devil's country, video trends
- Iran's 'secretive' nuclear site and the bomb that could destroy it
Iran warns Trump against US involvement in Israel strikes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has issued a fresh warning to U.S. President Donald Trump.
In an interview on Thursday, June 19, Saeed Khatibzadeh warned that "the US joining forces with Israel to attack Iran would cause hell".
Iranian minister Khatibzadeh spoke as the White House disclosed that President Trump would decide US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks amid new tension.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.