Blessing CEO has been dragged before a Federal High Court over a staggering N36 million alleged fraud

Her legal representative stated that she had already secretly scrambled together and refunded N24 million to the complainant in a bid to bury the case

Despite pleading innocence to the heavy criminal charges, the presiding judge rejected requests to pause the case, ordering her to be kept securely in custody

Social media influencer, Blessing CEO, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud.

The influencer appeared before Justice D.I. Dipeolu at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on Friday, May 15.

The anti-graft agency slammed her with a two-count charge bordering on alleged stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

Blessing CEO is facing prosecution over alleged N36 million fraud. Photos: EFCC.

Source: Instagram

According to the EFCC in a statement on Friday, Blessing CEO allegedly collected N36 million from a woman identified as Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, over a property deal in Lekki, Lagos.

The commission alleged that she falsely claimed the money was for the lease of a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki.

Her counsel, P.I. Nwafor, informed the court that the influencer had already refunded N24 million to the complainant and was making moves to settle the remaining balance.

“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case,” the lawyer reportedly told the court.

However, the EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, S.I. Suleiman, quickly opposed the request.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria remained the complainant in the case, not the private individual allegedly involved in the transaction.

“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment,” he stated.

Despite the defence’s attempt to seek time for settlement talks, Justice Dipeolu ruled that any private agreement between the parties would not stop the criminal proceedings already before the court.

Judge orders Blessing CEO be remanded

After the charges were read, the social media personality pleaded not guilty.

Her lawyer later appealed for her to remain in EFCC custody pending the perfection of her bail conditions, explaining that the defence had only just received the charges and was still preparing a bail application.

The court granted the request and ordered that Blessing CEO be remanded in EFCC custody.

The case was subsequently adjourned till June 5, 2026, for trial commencement.

Read EFCC's statement below:

VeryDarkMan petitions police over Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media activist VDM took legal steps against Blessing CEO over her stage 4 breast cancer claims.

The critic submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing her of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, and false representation.

VeryDarkMan, who donated ₦150 to her cause, stated that the financial strain contributed to severe ulcers, prompting his decision to pursue legal action for accountability.

Source: Legit.ng