Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, has called on US President Donald Trump to allow Israel to fight its war against Iran

The former minister made the comment while speaking on the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel and the growing tension in the Middle East

FFK condemned the recent comment of Trump on the crisis, adding that he felt disappointed in an administration he once admired

The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on President Donald Trump to desist from plunging the global nation into World War II following the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Fani-Kayode, popularly referred to as FFK, made the remark as the tension between Israel and Iraq escalated immediately after the former launched a coordinated military strike recently.

Femi Fani-Kayode condemns Donald Trump

FFK, in a strong statement on his social media, condemned the United States president for his recent rhetoric on the crisis, saying they are reckless and lacked a diplomatic tone.

The former minister also alleged that Israel and neoconservative hawks in Washington are manipulating the American leader, describing him as a "disaster". His tweet reads in part:

“You have betrayed your mission and calling. You are not a true believer but a fake. True believers do not support mass murder, genocide or oppression of the weak.”

The former minister also warned the US president against targeting the Supreme Leader or the deployment of American forces into Iranian land, adding that such a move could lead to the Middle East falling into war, and it could lead to World War III.

What will happen if US kill Iran's leader

FFK also prophesied that killing the Iranian Supreme Leader could lead to the end of the American Empire. He disclosed that he once admired the Trump administration, but now felt disappointed in what he described as Trump's descent into hubris.

He called on the American president to listen to the voice of reason within the camp of the conservatives and avoid making the same errors that the past governments in the US have made concerning the Middle East.

He said he had only now seen vanity and an "Icarus-like hubris", which will lead the US president to his enemies. He added that, "For once, let Israel fight her own battles.”

The former minister has been a vocal and consistent critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza. He had on several occasions condemned what he described as a systematic destruction of the lives of Palestinians and their structure under the guise of self-defence.

FFK's full statement is here:

FG to evacuate Nigerians from Iran, Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced the plan to immediately evacuate Nigerians in Iran and Israel amid the escalation between the two countries.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 17.

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites, killing senior officers and several civilians.

