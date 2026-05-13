Iran has executed a 32-year-old man after the Supreme Court upheld a death sentence in an alleged Mossad espionage case

Authorities had accused him of collecting intelligence on sensitive sites and posing as a taxi driver during operations

Human rights groups have disputed the conviction and have alleged forced confession and prolonged solitary confinement during detention

Iran has executed a 32-year-old man accused of working as a spy for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, after the country’s Supreme Court confirmed his death sentence, according to Iran’s judiciary media.

Iran carries out death sentence on man accused of spying for Israel amid controversy over trial fairness. Photo: MizanNewsAgency, IsraelPersian

Source: Twitter

As disclosed by the media on Wednesday, May 13, the man, identified as Ehsan Afrashteh, was said by officials to have admitted that he was recruited by Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and carried out assignments on their behalf.

Authorities claimed he was paid about 1,000 euros and was involved in activities such as photographing sensitive locations, including the Intelligence Ministry, and observing public gatherings to gather information.

Iranian reports also alleged that he posed as a taxi driver while carrying out the tasks. They further claimed he received training in Nepal and had language skills, including English and Hebrew.

However, human rights groups have strongly disputed the case.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which said Afrashteh’s confession was not reliable, argued it may have been forced or obtained under torture.

They also reported that he was arrested in 2024 after returning from Turkey and later sentenced to death in 2025.

Other reports from opposition-linked media described him as a civil engineering graduate from Isfahan who spent long periods in solitary confinement during his detention.

Iran executes man for Israeli espionage

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Iranian authorities have executed a man identified as Kurosh Keyvani after he was convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, according to the judiciary-linked media outlet.

32-year-old Ehsan Afrashteh executed in Iran over alleged espionage case tied to Israel’s intelligence service. Photo: Realneo101

Source: Twitter

The judiciary said Keyvani provided sensitive images and information about strategic locations in Iran, with the case processed through legal proceedings tied to national security concerns and intelligence-related offences.

The execution shows Iran’s continued crackdown on alleged espionage activities linked to Israel amid a long-running covert conflict involving cyber operations, sabotage claims, and regional intelligence confrontations between both countries.

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Iran executes official over Israeli spying

Previously, Legit.ng also reported that Iranian authorities executed a senior civil defence official after he was convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad, amid rising tensions and ongoing conflict in the Middle East region.

The judiciary confirmed the execution, stating that the official was found guilty of passing intelligence to Israeli operatives, a case described as one of the most significant espionage incidents in recent months within Iran’s security system.

The development comes as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, with tighter crackdowns in Tehran and growing fears of wider regional instability.

Source: Legit.ng