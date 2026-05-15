A female neighbour of late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo has drawn the ire of internet users for sharing a video of the actor's residence

Alexx passed away on May 11 at the Evercare Hospital due to complications from metastatic kidney cancer, and threw the Nollywood industry into mourning

Reacting to the actor's demise, his neighbour recounted her encounter with him one early morning in 2025 and how she often saw him

Nenye Sophia Ibeje, Alexx Ekubo's female neighbour, has mourned his demise and released a video showing his residence at night.

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many netizens criticising the lady for being insensitive and attempting to chase clout.

Alexx Ekubo's neighbour mourns his passing away. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Nenye Sophia Ibeje

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's neighbour recounts encounter with him

Reacting to his demise in her Facebook post on May 12, Nenye recalled her encounter with Alexx one early morning in 2025.

According to Nenye, she was going for a morning walk when she saw him standing in front of his house, and she was so excited to see him.

Nenye stated that they exchanged pleasantries and from then on, she often saw him in his car when he went in or out. She described his death as disheartening and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

"One early morning last year I was going for morning walk I saw Alex standing in front of his house ,I was excited to see him in real life for the first time. I greeted Good morning Alex he smiled and greeted me back, we exchanged pleasantries. Since then I always see him in his car while going out or coming in. I always tell my friends u are living close to me and they are all waiting to see u someday not doing u will be know more. It’s is so disheartened you are know more. Rest In Peace Alex," Nenye wrote.

Her video showed what appears to be the frontage of Alexx's alleged abode, and the clip was taken at night in the company of her pals.

Alexx Ekubo's neighbour reacts to his demise. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Watch her Facebook video below:

Alex Ekubo's neighbour comes under fire

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Alexx Ekubo's neighbour's video below:

Indira Nnochiri said:

"This is the most insensitive post I have seen in this sad death situation. May God forgive you who is nonchalantly chewing and those girls.

"E no get who no go die o. Na the pattern we no know.

"It is well."

Nwadike Gift Chidinma said:

"Are you not intruding in people's privacy??? This is all shades of wrong."

Kosy Bethel said:

"No, you should carry flag, “I’m going to Alex’s house “ and the person eating at the background, make she no let me catch her,

"See as them dey jump like person way win lottery."

Offor Peace Chinenye said:

"Respect people's privacy. Why post his residence?"

Blessing Onyibor said:

"Nne imakwa ihe? He lived for 40 years and we didn't see beyond his office, you carry camera dey disrespect the grieving family's privacy. Azi gbakwa."

Chiamaka Ozioma said:

"Why post his house online?

"I guess this was one of the reason he went private, let learn to respect people privacy, please."

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law reacts to his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law had reacted to his demise.

In her tribute, Ify admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the actor’s death. Rather than only mourn him quietly, she emotionally questioned why he left without saying goodbye to the people who loved him deeply.

According to her, the actor had promised to return her call after they spoke shortly before his birthday. Sadly, that conversation became their last.

Source: Legit.ng