Social media is agog as an Indian astrologer’s prediction of a devastating plane crash resurfaced online following the tragic Air India crash that claimed the lives of 241 passengers

The astrologer, known as Astro Sharmistha, posted the warning as early as 2024 and reiterated it just a week before the disaster, June 5, 2025

Social media has been flooded with reactions to Sharmistha’s post as many were stunned by the accuracy of her prediction

An Indian astrologer’s prediction of an aviation disaster has gone viral after a deadly Air India crash that killed all 241 on board, including 53 Britons.

Astrologer’s prediction goes viral after Air India crash

Astrologer Astro Sharmistha, known for her predictions on social media, tweeted last year that in 2025, “plane crash headlines may give us shock.”

Legit.ng reported that a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in India shortly after take-off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday. The crash claimed 241 lives, with only one survivor confirmed.

The astrologer, identified as Astro Sharmistha on social media, last week, June 5, reiterated her prediction, warning on social platform X the prediction of a plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025.

Just a week before the accident, Astro Sharmistha reiterated:

"Tata will make Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad. This is just aviation expansion, ISRO will surprise the world in Space and satellite engineering, space tourism in coming two years. Predicted this last year via Nakshatra transit. I am still holding high the prediction of Plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025."

The tweet, which she posted on June 5, has gone viral following Thursday's plane crash in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, leaving hundreds of social media users stunned.

Reactions as astrologer's prediction came true

Meanwhile, many took to the astrologer's comment section on X to react to her prediction shared on June 5. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@deepakmota1 tweeted:

"Maam u have yet again proved your accuracy... I m just left speechless by ur prediction for a plane crash."

@LaalPhoenix tweeted:

"We just created an entire new sector in economic growth for India. Great move."

@anoopmechengg tweeted:

"Again your predictions are hitting headlines."

@musing_monica tweeted:

"The prediction came true."

@h2eSid tweeted:

"I cannot believe this. Your tweet that there will be a plane crash and today we have one."

@ImGani22 tweeted:

"Mam what even are you ? How can your prediction be so accurate always?"

@AdiSpeaX tweeted:

"Sad didi but you have been right in this regard yet again."

