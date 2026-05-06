A blogger known as Palace of Justice has finally released a public apology video just hours after Nollywood actor Apama confronted and slapped him over a controversial allegation

The recent public clash occurred after the content creator previously published an insensitive claim, accusing the popular movie star of using his late child for dark ritual purposes

Netizens have flooded his comment section with mixed reactions to the public apology, with several users mocking the blogger

A Nigerian blogger identified as Palace of Justice has finally spoken out after a heated clash with Nollywood actor and content creator Osinachi, widely recognised as Apama.

The video, which quickly spread online, showed the actor physically confronting the blogger in public, landing several slaps as shocked witnesses looked on.

Blogger Palace of Justice releases apology video after Apama confrontation linked to allegation about his late son. Photo: palaceofjustice/apamatv

Source: Instagram

The confrontation was reportedly tied to an old allegation made years ago, where Palace of Justice accused Apama of using his late son for ritual purposes.

That claim had lingered in the background until the recent outburst brought it back into the spotlight.

Hours later, the blogger went on Facebook to share a video, admitting fault and offering an apology to the actor.

He explained that his words in the past were spoken without proper understanding and had caused pain to Apama and his family.

"I want to publicly apologise to Apama for falsely accusing him of using his son. That accusation was wrong, unfair, and disrespectful, and I take full responsibility for it."

He went further to express regret over the damage done to Apama’s name and promised to be more careful in future.

"I am committed to doing better, thinking before I speak, and making things right however I can. I ask for your forgiveness. And to anyone close to Apama, please help me beg him to forgive me."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to blogger's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many expressed disappointment at the blogger, while others mocked him for apologising only after being physically confronted.

@Asia Rich:

“Palace of justice na only this small wound en give you? I swear to God am highly disappointed at Apama by romancing you, by now 32 tooth’s for full ground 👌👌”

@Goddy Sinach:

“Palace of justice ken see anyday any bloggers see you and touch you fight am back no allow the person to beat you”

@Akwari Paschal C:

“You dragged Apama when his son died, stop saying a lot of bloggers dragg him, this not apology please”

@Charity Chinasaramokwu:

“I watched the video to end thinking you will do your normal things not knowing this apology is real, inúkwa? Ken, apama really teach you the lesson of your life 🤣😅 For the very first time I see Ken apology end well 🤣😅”

Troll apologises to Simi over remark about her daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a social media troll made a U-turn after posting an inappropriate remark about singer Simi and her daughter.

The X user @boutmoney112 shared a disturbing post on December 20, 2025, which triggered outrage after he questioned what would happen if the singer’s only child died.

On December 21, he apologised publicly, admitting he was wrong and asking Simi and Adekunle Gold for forgiveness, though many people still questioned his sincerity.

Source: Legit.ng