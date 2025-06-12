Prime Minister of UK Reacts After London-Bound Plane Crashes with 242 Passengers

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, sparking a swift emergency response

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that he is being kept updated on developments

Flight-tracking data indicates the aircraft’s last recorded signal was at just 625 feet, suggesting it encountered difficulties moments after departure

Taking to X on June 12, Starmer wrote:

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

His statement underscored the gravity of the incident, which has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry.

Air India confirms incident involving flight AI171

Air India confirmed the crash, stating that flight AI171, operating between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick, was involved in an incident.

The airline, however, did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to the crash or the status of those onboard.

Flight data shows last signal at 625 feet

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft’s last recorded signal was detected at an altitude of 625 feet (190m), mere seconds after take-off.

This data suggests the plane encountered difficulties almost immediately after departing Ahmedabad’s airport.

Plane crashed in residential area

Early reports indicate that the aircraft came down in a residential area, raising concerns over potential casualties among passengers and local residents.

Emergency response teams swiftly mobilized to assess the situation, provide aid, and gather critical information regarding the crash.

While official investigations are still underway, authorities are expected to release updates as more details emerge.

The incident has drawn international attention, with aviation experts analyzing possible causes behind the sudden descent.

