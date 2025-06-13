Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

India - The two black boxes of the crashed Air India airliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members have been found.

An Indian official confirmed an investigation is underway as to what was the cause of the plane crash.

Investigation underway after Air India plane crash. Photo credit: @airindia

As reported by ABC News, Shri G.V.G. Yugandhar, director general of India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, said U.S. investigators are expected to arrive on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Yugandhar said the boxes -- with one being damaged but recoverable -- will be investigated in India.

The airline said in a statement disclosed that:

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft,"

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."

According to hospital officials, five medical students who were inside the medical college and hospital the aircraft crashed into were also victims of the plane crash.

Many others inside the building were injured, some seriously and are receiving treatment.

The CEO of Air India Campbell Wilson said a technical team is now helping at the crash site and nearly 100 caregivers are providing support to families.

"This morning, I visited the site and was deeply moved by the scenes. I also met key stakeholders in the government and assured them that Air India is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground, and to the investigations,"

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025.

