President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India, and the citizens of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 that killed 241 people

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12

Onboard were 242 people, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian, and 12 crew members

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12, extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

President Bola Tinubu reacted as an Air India plane crashed, and 242 people died. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

Air India plane crash: Modi reacts as 241 people die

Legit.ng reported that a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in India shortly after take-off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

‎‎The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, crashed at about 1:00 pm on Thursday at Ahmedabad.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, India, claiming 241 lives, with only one survivor confirmed.

Modi said the incident has “stunned and saddened everyone”.

‎Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has been shut till further notice.

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Photo credit: Siddharaj Solanki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Air India plane crash: Tinubu condoles with Modi, mourns victims

‎In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and offered prayers for the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Indian nation during this moment of grief.

‎The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu Condoles With Narendra Modi, Victims Of Air India.’

‎Tinubu also commiserated with the leaders of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over losing their nationals on the ill-fated flight.

‎‎"The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.

"At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India.

‎"Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft," Tinubu said.

‎‎He commended the swift response of the emergency agencies in India and expressed his confidence in their capacity and compassion to make a difference in the complicated situation.

‎‎The President prayed that God would receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families.

Air India confirms incident involving flight AI171

Air India confirmed the crash, stating that flight AI171, operating between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick, was involved in an incident.

The airline, however, did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to the crash or the status of those onboard.

Air India: UK prime minister Keir Starmer reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, India.

In a post shared on his X page, Starmer underscored the gravity of the incident, which has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry.

Source: Legit.ng