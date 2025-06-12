Tinubu Reacts As Air India Flight Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes Shortly After Takeoff
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India, and the citizens of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 that killed 241 people
- The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12
- Onboard were 242 people, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian, and 12 crew members
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12, extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.
Air India plane crash: Modi reacts as 241 people die
Legit.ng reported that a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in India shortly after take-off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, crashed at about 1:00 pm on Thursday at Ahmedabad.
A London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, India, claiming 241 lives, with only one survivor confirmed.
Modi said the incident has “stunned and saddened everyone”.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has been shut till further notice.
Air India plane crash: Tinubu condoles with Modi, mourns victims
In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and offered prayers for the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Indian nation during this moment of grief.
The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu Condoles With Narendra Modi, Victims Of Air India.’
Tinubu also commiserated with the leaders of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over losing their nationals on the ill-fated flight.
"The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.
"At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India.
"Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft," Tinubu said.
He commended the swift response of the emergency agencies in India and expressed his confidence in their capacity and compassion to make a difference in the complicated situation.
The President prayed that God would receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families.
Air India confirms incident involving flight AI171
Air India confirmed the crash, stating that flight AI171, operating between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick, was involved in an incident.
The airline, however, did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to the crash or the status of those onboard.
Read more about plane crashes here:
- Skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers crashes, plunging many in critical condition
- Small plane crashes killing two people on board, sets two homes ablaze
- Small police plane crashes during test flight, kills all onboard
Air India: UK prime minister Keir Starmer reacts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, India.
In a post shared on his X page, Starmer underscored the gravity of the incident, which has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.