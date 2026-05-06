Sisialagbo Lands Major Endorsement Deal Days After Controversy Over Leaked Private Video
- Eniola Sisialagbo signed an ambassadorial deal with a prominent educational consulting company barely a week after her viral scandal
- Before the deal was announced, the influencer broke her silence to offer a sincere apology to her fans, admitting her mistakes
- Reports detailed how a private clip involving the influencer and her husband was leaked from a group chat, leading to a wave of online criticism
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Herb vendor Eniola Sisialagbo has announced a new endorsement deal just days after her private video was leaked.
The influencer revealed on Facebook that she has secured an ambassadorial partnership with an educational consulting company, expressing gratitude despite the recent challenges she has faced.
“Another Ambassador deal with NWC EDUCATION‼️ Grateful soul 🙏🏽 Thank you Jesus,” she wrote.
The announcement came shortly after a private video allegedly involving Sisialagbo surfaced online.
According to reports, the clip was initially shared within a group chat before spreading across multiple social media platforms, placing the influencer under intense public scrutiny.
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The situation quickly became a topic of discussion among online users, with many questioning how the development might affect her brand and influence.
In response to the incident, Sisialagbo offered a public apology to her followers.
“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity… I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she said.
Beyond the apology, she also opened up about the emotional toll the controversy has taken on her, revealing that she has struggled to cope since the video surfaced.
Watch the video of the endorsement here:
Reactions trail Sisialagbo's new deal
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below
Nurudeen Ademola Taoheed Samorano
"You carry grace. Avoid any man that doesn’t carry grace to be part of your life. Congratulations Sisi."
Akintunde Segun
"What's the best way to advise someone who's struggling to find work? Maybe they just need to think outside the box and go naked . Hmmm, This Life is unpredictable."
Tonia Gift Okonkwo
"I noticed that once your noodle leak next deals start loading. Hmmmmm this my mind should I go ahead"
Kehinde Bereola
"Sisi Alagbo, I got to know you through Atanda and I know you are on the right track. Keep going higher and never look back. Keep telling lots of people the importance of Agbo consumption for better health"
Ademidayo Joseph
"Wow....am just thinking , what if the SOME na 5,6 or, 7, I swear, this our sisi for be brand ambassador for NIKE like C.Ronaldo and Adidas like L.Messi... JUST 3, Ambassador deal roll in....am happy for dear sister. I go add 4 join my own SOME so I can get the highest Ambassador deal jare"
Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie
Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.
In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.