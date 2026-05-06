Eniola Sisialagbo signed an ambassadorial deal with a prominent educational consulting company barely a week after her viral scandal

Before the deal was announced, the influencer broke her silence to offer a sincere apology to her fans, admitting her mistakes

Reports detailed how a private clip involving the influencer and her husband was leaked from a group chat, leading to a wave of online criticism

Herb vendor Eniola Sisialagbo has announced a new endorsement deal just days after her private video was leaked.

The influencer revealed on Facebook that she has secured an ambassadorial partnership with an educational consulting company, expressing gratitude despite the recent challenges she has faced.

“Another Ambassador deal with NWC EDUCATION‼️ Grateful soul 🙏🏽 Thank you Jesus,” she wrote.

Eniola Sisialagbo signs an ambassadorial deal with a prominent educational consulting company. Photo: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

The announcement came shortly after a private video allegedly involving Sisialagbo surfaced online.

According to reports, the clip was initially shared within a group chat before spreading across multiple social media platforms, placing the influencer under intense public scrutiny.

The situation quickly became a topic of discussion among online users, with many questioning how the development might affect her brand and influence.

In response to the incident, Sisialagbo offered a public apology to her followers.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity… I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she said.

Beyond the apology, she also opened up about the emotional toll the controversy has taken on her, revealing that she has struggled to cope since the video surfaced.

Watch the video of the endorsement here:

Reactions trail Sisialagbo's new deal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

Nurudeen Ademola Taoheed Samorano

"You carry grace. Avoid any man that doesn’t carry grace to be part of your life. Congratulations Sisi."

Akintunde Segun

"What's the best way to advise someone who's struggling to find work? Maybe they just need to think outside the box and go naked . Hmmm, This Life is unpredictable."

Tonia Gift Okonkwo

"I noticed that once your noodle leak next deals start loading. Hmmmmm this my mind should I go ahead"

Kehinde Bereola

"Sisi Alagbo, I got to know you through Atanda and I know you are on the right track. Keep going higher and never look back. Keep telling lots of people the importance of Agbo consumption for better health"

Ademidayo Joseph

"Wow....am just thinking , what if the SOME na 5,6 or, 7, I swear, this our sisi for be brand ambassador for NIKE like C.Ronaldo and Adidas like L.Messi... JUST 3, Ambassador deal roll in....am happy for dear sister. I go add 4 join my own SOME so I can get the highest Ambassador deal jare"

Sisialagbo says the leaked video has taken an emotional toll on her. Photo: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

Source: Legit.ng