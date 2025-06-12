A British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has been identified as the lone survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, India's western city

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12

GS Malik, Ahmedabad police commissioner, confirmed that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, with seat 11A, survived the crash and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital

One survivor has reportedly been found in the Air India plane crash.

Survivor of Air India plane crash speaks out

The Air India plane crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India on Thursday, June 12.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

As reported by BBC, GS Malik, Ahmedabad police commissioner, said there was one survivor, who was in seat 11A on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight.

“He has been in the hospital and is under treatment,” he said.

The flight manifest shared earlier by authorities lists the passenger in seat 11A as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national.

Ramesh was reported saying:

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

British survivor has 'no idea' how he escaped - Relatives

Meanwhile, the British national who is reported to have survived the plane crash, Vishwashkumar Ramesh has "no idea" how he escaped the plane, his relatives said.

Speaking outside his family home in Leicester, Vishwashkumar's brother Nayankumar, 27, said:

"We were just shocked as soon as we heard it."

Continuing, he added that Vishwashkumar told him after the crash:

"I have no idea how I exited the plane."

Also reacting, a relative identified as Jay said Vishwashkumar had spoken to his father asking about his brother Ajay, who is believed to have also been on the plane.

"Vishwashkumar got some injuries on his face. He was pretty much covered in blood - that's what his dad said," Jay added.

London-bound plane crash : UK commences investigation

As reported by The Cable, UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation into the plane crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has “formally offered its assistance” to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India.

The UK AAIB will have expert status in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.

“We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident,” a statement by the AAIB reads.

On its part, Air India said it is organising two relief flights to Ahmedabad for families of the passengers involved in the plane crash and airline staff.

