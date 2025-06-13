Eight members of a single family, including eight months pregnant woman with twins, have been killed in a road accident

The women and children were at the roadside, waiting to catch a ride home after visiting their grandmother’s house during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities

The husband of the pregnant woman, Sulaiman Abdulkadir Mai Shinkafa, said the unborn twins had been named Hassan and Hussaini

Kaduna state - Eight members of a single family have been killed and two others battling for their lives in the hospital in Kaduna state.

A speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into pedestrians waiting by the roadside along the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Monday evening, June 9, 2025.

FRSC attributes the accident to over-speeding and loss of control.

Among the dead was Zainab Muhammad, who was eight months pregnant with twins.

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident happened in the Barakallahu area during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

It was gathered that the victims had gathered at the roadside after visiting their grandmother’s house for the holiday.

The boy, who drove the ash-coloured Mercedes GLK Jeep fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Malam Jamilu Usman Mai Yadi, a grieving father and husband, said the victims were hoping to catch a ride home when the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and plowed into them.

“We lost eight members of our family that evening, My wife, Khadija Umar, my two children – Sadiq, 16, and Muhammad, 9, her younger and elder sisters, and their aunt all died. In total, ten members of my family were hit; eight died and two are still in the hospital.”

The husband of the pregnant woman, Sulaiman Abdulkadir Mai Shinkafa, said:

“She was due to give birth very soon. All the baby items were ready. We even named the unborn twins Hassan and Hussaini. Our 6-year-old son Khalid was also hit,”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the fatal accident to over-speeding and loss of control on a rain-soaked road.

“What happened is that the driver lost control of the vehicle. It was raining heavily, and the road was slippery."

