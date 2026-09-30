Canada Announces 5 Immigration Routes for Nigerian Doctors, Others
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published five pathways available to qualified medical doctors seeking permanent residence
- IRCC shared the options in a post on X on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, saying it needed doctors to strengthen Canada's healthcare system
- The pathways include Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Program, and three regional immigration pilots targeting communities outside major cities
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.
Ottawa, Canada - Amid the ongoing 'japa' trend, Canada's immigration authority has outlined five pathways through which qualified medical doctors from Nigeria and other countries can obtain permanent residence, as the government seeks to address gaps in its healthcare workforce.
'Japa' is a Yoruba word meaning "to run away", used by Nigerians to describe migrating abroad in search of better economic opportunities, career growth, and improved living standards.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the list on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, saying it was looking for qualified physicians to help build a stronger healthcare system across the country.
5 pathways for doctors to settle in Canada
The five immigration options IRCC identified for physicians are:
- Express Entry
- Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP)
- Atlantic Immigration Programme (AIP)
- Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP)
- Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP)
IRCC described the Provincial Nominee Programme, Atlantic Immigration Programme, and the Rural and Francophone Community Immigration Pilots as regional programmes built to respond to shifting labour-market demands and support communities beyond Canada's major urban centres.
Canada invites physicians through Express Entry
The announcement follows concrete action Canada has already taken to bring in foreign-trained doctors. In September 2026, IRCC issued 229 invitations to apply for permanent residence through a physician-focused Express Entry draw, targeting candidates with Canadian work experience in the medical field.
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Express Entry is a points-based immigration selection system that manages applications for several federal economic programmes, including the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Canadian Experience Class. Regional pilots such as the Atlantic Immigration Programme and the Rural Community Immigration Pilot were created to channel skilled workers, including healthcare professionals, into parts of Canada that struggle to attract and retain talent through national programmes alone.
Doctors interested in any of the five pathways are advised to check eligibility requirements for each programme, as criteria differ depending on factors such as language proficiency, work experience, and the province or community they intend to settle in.
Read the Canadian authorities' full X post below for details on how medical doctors can live and work in the country:
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Canada sets key work permit rules
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.
IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.