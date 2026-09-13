Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, issued a reminder to foreign workers about keeping their legal status in order

IRCC said workers must understand the conditions attached to their permits to continue working legally in Canada

The department outlined three key steps foreign workers should take to avoid losing their right to work

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

Legit.ng reports that IRCC posted the reminder on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Canada’s IRCC reminds foreign workers that a valid work permit is required to work legally in the country. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Twitter

The message was directed at foreign nationals currently working in Canada on work permits.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

Canada sets 30-day work permit rule

The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.

The 30-day extension window is particularly important. Applying too late risks a break in authorised status, which can have serious consequences for a worker's ability to remain and work legally in Canada.

IRCC did not specify what penalties workers face if they fail to comply. Still, Canadian immigration law generally requires workers to leave or stop working once a permit expires without a renewal application in place.

Canada’s IRCC urges foreign workers to follow work permit conditions and apply for extensions at least 30 days before expiry. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

Canada warns foreign workers over permits

Canada remains one of the top destinations for Nigerians looking to work abroad, particularly as the japa wave continues to drive emigration from Nigeria. Many Nigerian workers in Canada hold employer-specific or sector-specific permits, making it especially important to track expiry dates and comply with permit conditions, since changing jobs or roles without updating permit conditions could put their status at risk.

IRCC's reminder serves as a direct signal to foreign workers that staying compliant is their own responsibility, and that ignorance of permit conditions will not be treated as an excuse.

Read Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's post on X concerning the consequences of unauthorised work below:

Read more on Canada

Nigeria, Canada move to end visa delays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria told Canada that persistent delays in processing visa applications for the African nation's citizens, including students, are hurting the relationship between both countries and must be addressed urgently.

The ministry of interior's permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, raised the concerns during a recent meeting with David Sproule, the Charge D'Affairs of the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria. The meeting was confirmed in a statement signed by Mary Ali, the ministry's head of media.

Ajani, who represented the interior minister at the talks, said Nigerian students had on several occasions been unable to travel to Canada to begin their studies, even after their visa applications were approved, because study permits were not issued on time.

Source: Legit.ng