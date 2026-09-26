Canada's government announced a dedicated category for international medical doctors who have at least one year of Canadian work experience

The Provincial Nominees Program also reserved 5,000 federal immigration spaces specifically for some eligible medical doctors

Doctors nominated through the provincial route will also receive a work permit processed within 14 days

Canada opened two new permanent residency pathways specifically for foreign-trained medical doctors.

This was implemented as the country moves to strengthen its healthcare workforce through targeted immigration reform.

Canada posts 2 routes to Canadian permanent residency for doctors. Photo credit: The New York Times.

Source: UGC

2 Routes to Canadian Permanent Residency for Doctors

The Government of Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) portal confirms that eligible international doctors now have a dedicated Express Entry category at their disposal, provided they can show at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience as a medical doctor within the last three years.

The second pathway runs through the Provincial Nominees Program (PNP), under which the federal government has reserved 5,000 immigration spaces for medical doctors who hold either a job offer or a letter of support from a Canadian province or territory.

Doctors who secure a provincial nomination through this route will also benefit from an accelerated work permit, processed within 14 days, allowing them to continue practising medicine while their permanent residence application is reviewed.

Family members can be included in either application, making the offer particularly attractive to doctors looking to relocate permanently rather than on a short-term basis.

Before applying through either route, international medical doctors must first have their foreign credentials assessed and obtain a licence from the relevant provincial or territorial regulatory authority.

The licensing process is a prerequisite for working as a doctor in Canada, regardless of which immigration pathway a candidate pursues.

Why Canada Is Targeting International Doctors

The policy shift reflects the scale of Canada's reliance on internationally trained health professionals.

The IRCC page notes that the government intends to continue using Express Entry to invite candidates with broader healthcare experience, not just doctors, though separate eligibility criteria apply to those roles.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng