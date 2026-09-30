The Renewed Hope Project 2027 organised a solidarity march in Abuja, mobilising students to support President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The group said it had registered about seven million students on its platform and was targeting between 10 and 12 million votes nationwide for the President

NELFUND's MD also spoke at the event, revealing the fund had disbursed ₦355.87 billion in student loans since its portal opened in May 2024

Abuja, FCT - A pro-Tinubu group mobilised a large number of students on Wednesday in Abuja as part of early campaigning for the President's second term, with organisers setting an ambitious vote target for the 2027 presidential election.

The Renewed Hope Project 2027 held a "One Million Student Movement" solidarity march from Unity Fountain to Eagle Square, where officials announced that the group was targeting between 10 million and 12 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nationwide.

Renewed Hope Project 2027 officials and students gather at Eagle Square, Abuja, during the group’s mobilisation ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: Renewed Hope Project

Source: UGC

Group Claims Millions of Students Already Registered

Director General of the Renewed Hope Project 2027, Hon. Dauda Salisu, told the crowd that the organisation had already registered about seven million students on its platform. He said the group had coordinators in tertiary institutions across all 36 states and planned to use that network to expand support further, Guardian Nigeria reported.

"We have students in all the 36 states of the federation. We have coordinators in all the institutions in the country. We are going to use those coordinators to mobilise students across this nation," Salisu said.

He cited the student loan programme as a key reason students were backing the President, and pushed back on claims that the administration's policies had made schooling harder for young Nigerians.

The national patron of the group, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Mubi, also known as Isa Mambila, said initial registration stood at about 1.789 million students, with an original target of 4.8 million. He added that the figure had since grown significantly, prompting the group to revise its nationwide vote target upward to 10 million. He said students who once feared dropping out due to inability to pay fees were now hopeful of graduating, which had drawn them to the rally.

Jibrin Urges Students to Back Tinubu in 2027

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Renewed Hope Project 2027, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (rtd), said the march was part of a broader effort to bring the re-election campaign to the grassroots, with a particular focus on what the administration had done for education, including through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Managing Director of NELFUND, Dr Akintunde Sawyerr, also addressed the rally and urged students to consider the government's interventions as they decide whom to support in 2027.

Sawyerr disclosed that as of September 2026, NELFUND had processed about 1.66 million loan applications and disbursed ₦355.87 billion since opening its portal in May 2024. Of that total, over ₦192.89 billion went directly to 319 tertiary institutions as institutional fees, while ₦162.98 billion was paid to students as upkeep allowances.

The Renewed Hope Project 2027 said similar marches would be held in other parts of the country as the group scales up its mobilisation drive ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Students march in Abuja during the Renewed Hope Project 2027’s ‘One Million Student Movement’ solidarity rally for President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Renewed Hope

Source: UGC

Tinubu Speaks on State of Health After Abroad Trip

Earlier, President Tinubu touched down in Lagos on Tuesday evening, September 29, marking the end of a four-week working vacation spent abroad.

Legit.ng reports that speaking shortly after his arrival, Tinubu moved quickly to address speculation that had been circulating about his well-being during the extended period away from the country.

Source: Legit.ng