An old video of Apostle Arome Osayi sharing a claimed encounter with Jesus on a Tanzanian beach resurfaced amid his ongoing feud with VDM

In the clip, Osayi described asking Jesus for the power to raise the dead and reverse autism, and the response he says he received

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians online, many of whom questioned the authenticity of his claims

An old clip of Apostle Arome Osayi has found its way back onto social media timelines at a particularly charged moment, reigniting debate about his credibility as the clergyman's public dispute with Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, continues to generate attention.

In the resurfaced video, Osayi recounted what he described as a direct encounter with Jesus Christ during a visit to Tanzania.

Reactions trail Apostle Arome Osayi's old video of meeting Jesus on beach. Photo credit@verydarkman/@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had stepped out of his hotel, which was situated near a beach, and began praying in tongues before becoming deeply consumed in what he called the Holy Ghost. He claimed that as he wandered further from the hotel, Jesus appeared beside him.

What Apostle Osayi says Jesus told him

Osayi narrated how he seized the moment to make two specific requests from Jesus, saying he asked for the power to raise the dead and the ability to reverse autism. He then described an unusual response he claims to have received.

"I said, won't you give me this power? How long will I wait? You know what he told me? Send five million to that pastor," Osayi said in the video.

Apostle Arome Osayi's old video of meeting Jesus on beach get fans talking. Photo credit@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

He went on to say that after agreeing to the instruction, he returned to the hotel, preached his final sessions that Sunday night, and that five crippled people stood up and walked following his prayers that same evening.

Nigerians react to the viral clip

The timing of the video's re-emergence, right in the middle of the Osayi-VDM controversy, was not lost on Nigerian social media users, many of whom had strong opinions.

@prophet_i_o_samuel wrote:

"Lies"

@shuugar_nd commented:

"Don't be surprised the amount of people that will believe him"

@kennedybrownopete said:

"Wish Jesus can come here to defend himself. Justice for Jesus"

@chimaigwe500 reacted:

"Pastor Jeremiah just they one side they happy like this "

@shuugar_nd also added in a separate comment:

"VDM never see this video oh. The pastor don find trouble"

@officialbenison wrote:

"Na Until Jesus begin write petition??"

@michael._u shared:

"Many spirits dey this world sha. Make e no come be say person don go confuse another entity with the most high. Na why them say e better make you know God for yourself."

Bishop Ibro Zion on VDM and Apostle Arome

Legit.ng reported that Bishop Ibro Zion publicly called out Verydarkman over remarks the activist made about Apostle Arome Osayi, accusing him of crossing a line in his comments about the prominent clergyman.

Zion defended Arome’s background in Nigeria’s petrochemical industry and also backed his views concerning Nigeria’s potential role in the end-time Christian revival.

Source: Legit.ng