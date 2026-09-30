Veteran actress Joke Silva shared a throwback photo with her late husband Olu Jacobs, breaking her silence after his passing

Olu Jacobs, one of Nollywood's most celebrated actors, died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

Fellow celebrities flooded Joke Silva's post with heartfelt tributes to the iconic couple

Joke Silva has finally broken her silence following the death of her husband and Nollywood icon, Olu Jacobs, sharing a tender throwback photograph of the two of them on Instagram on Tuesday, September 30, 2026.

Joke Silva opens up after the painful loss of husband Olu Jacobs. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Her caption was brief but deeply felt: "🤍🙏🏾."

The image quickly drew over 2,300 likes and 165 comments, as fans and fellow entertainers gathered in the replies to honour both the grieving actress and the late legend.

Olu Jacobs, born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs on July 11, 1942, passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, confirmed the news on Instagram, describing his father as "The Lion of Lufodo" and asking media personalities to respect the family's privacy during their time of mourning.

A Nollywood love story that lasted decades

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs were widely regarded as one of the most enduring couples in Nigerian entertainment.

They wed in 1985, with a 20-year age gap between them, he was 44, she was 24. Silva has spoken openly about how her father initially had reservations about the age difference, while her mother stood firmly in support of the union.

The couple built far more than a marriage. Together, they co-founded the Lufodo Group, a media corporation covering film production, distribution, and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

Their bond was tested publicly in later years when Olu Jacobs battled dementia, a challenge Joke Silva faced with visible grace and unwavering devotion.

Joke Silva’s emotional reaction to husband Olu Jacobs’ painful passing. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Facebook

Olu Jacobs' legacy in Nigerian film

Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England and launched his acting career in Britain, performing in repertory theatre and appearing in British television productions before returning to Nigeria.

He went on to become one of the founding pillars of Nollywood, celebrated across theatre, television and film.

Among his many accolades, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007, received the Industry Merit Award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, and was honoured with the MAA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

In 2011, the Nigerian government conferred on him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

See Joke Silva's emotional post below:

47-Year-Old Video of Olu Jacobs in romantic movie scene

Legit.ng also reported that Tunde Ednut shared a 47-year-old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs.

The social media blogger shared a scene from an epic film showing Olu in a cosy sitting room setting with a white lady. What interested many was the Nigerian accent Olu Jacobs used in delivering his lines.

Source: Legit.ng