Canada's official military enrolment rules state that non-citizens must hold permanent resident status before they can apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces

Permanent resident applicants are required to prove three years of physical presence in Canada as part of the application process

The eligibility requirements also cover minimum age and educational qualifications, with specific rules applying to different roles within the military

Canada has outlined the conditions under which non-citizens may apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces, publishing a clear set of requirements that applicants must satisfy before they can be considered for enrolment.

Applicants must either be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status in the country.

Canada explains requirements non-citizens must meet before joining the Canadian armed forces. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Editorial RF/zabelin/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Armed Forces: Residency and citizenship requirements

The first condition on the list is one of the most significant for non-citizens hoping to serve.

For permanent residents, the requirements go further. According to the official eligibility guidelines, such applicants must submit proof of three years of physical presence in Canada.

This can be demonstrated by providing a copy of a Permanent Resident card, using the "PR Since" date printed on the back of the card, or by submitting an Acknowledgement of Receipt letter from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada after applying for citizenship.

Age and education requirements for military applicants

Beyond residency, candidates must also meet a minimum age threshold. The general rule requires applicants to be at least 17 years old at the time of enrolment. Those applying for officer roles may be considered from the age of 16, though specific conditions apply. Any applicant who is under 18 on the day of enrolment must have written consent from a custodial parent or legal guardian before they can proceed.

Education is the third major requirement listed. Applicants need to have completed at least Grade 10, or 24 credits of Secondary IV for those from Quebec. Some positions within the Armed Forces require higher levels of academic qualification, so the Grade 10 threshold represents the minimum entry point rather than a guaranteed pathway to all roles.

For individuals who completed their schooling outside Canada, an additional step applies. They must have their Educational Credential Assessments completed for both their secondary school qualifications and their highest level of education, and this must be done before the application is submitted.

Canada military reveals officers’ starting salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian military has published the starting salaries of officers across different ranks.

The report highlighted the pay of captains, majors, lieutenant colonels, and colonels, with their salaries also converted to naira.

Source: Legit.ng