The Canadian government has published official rules allowing international students on study permits to work off campus without a separate work permit

Students must meet all seven conditions set by the government, covering enrolment status, programme length, and documentation

The official rules apply in 2026 and affect foreign students studying at designated learning institutions across Canada

The Canadian government has released the guidelines outlining seven specific conditions that international students on study permits must satisfy before they can legally work off campus without obtaining a separate work permit.

The government stressed that both students and their employers are responsible for confirming eligibility before any off-campus work begins, warning that unauthorised work carries serious consequences.

Canada reveals seven conditions foreign students must meet before working without a work permit. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

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7 conditions Canada requires foreign students to meet

According to the official guidance published by the Canadian government, a student must meet all of the following requirements:

1. You are a full-time student at a designated learning institution.

2. You have started your study programme.

3. You are enrolled in a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training programme, or a secondary-level vocational training programme in Quebec.

4. You hold a valid study permit, or you applied to extend your study permit before it expired.

5. Your study programme is at least six months long and leads to a degree, diploma or certificate.

6. Your initial study permit includes conditions printed on it that allow you to work off campus.

7. You have a social insurance number (SIN).

Canada: What students need to know before working

The government made clear that all seven conditions must be met simultaneously, meaning satisfying only some of them is not enough. Students who begin working off campus without confirming they meet every requirement risk being in violation of their study permit terms.

The reference to a social insurance number is particularly important for Nigerian and other African students pursuing education in Canada as part of the ongoing wave of international migration to the country.

A SIN is a nine-digit number issued by the Canadian government and is required for working, filing taxes, and accessing certain government programmes. Students who do not already hold one must apply for it before they are eligible to work.

The inclusion of Quebec's secondary-level vocational training programmes reflects Canada's effort to extend work opportunities beyond degree-level studies to a broader group of students enrolled in skill-based programmes.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had shared how many hours foreigners on study visas can work weekly in the country.

New financial requirement for Canadian study permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had announced a new financial threshold for its study permit.

Canada is raising the minimum funds international students must show when applying for a study permit, with the new requirement taking effect from September 1, 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the change on Friday, saying the adjustment is part of its yearly review of financial requirements to reflect shifts in the cost of living and to shield international students from exploitation.

Source: Legit.ng