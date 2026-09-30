Dr Stanley Uzochukwu congratulates Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola on joining FinTech Magazine’s 2026 Top 100 Fintech Leaders

Agboola shares the global fintech ranking with executives from Coinbase, Block and Stripe

Flutterwave expands beyond payments as Agboola’s international profile and Nigeria’s technology ecosystem gain visibility

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos founder, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has congratulated Flutterwave founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola following his recognition among the world’s Top 100 Fintech Leaders.

Agboola was named in FinTech Magazine’s 2026 Top 100 Fintech Leaders list, placing the Nigerian technology entrepreneur alongside some of the most prominent executives shaping the global financial technology industry.

Flutterwave CEO named among top global tech leaders. Credit: Flutterwave

Source: UGC

The list also features Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Block CEO Jack Dorsey and Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison.

Uzochukwu celebrates Agboola’s global recognition

Reacting to the recognition, Uzochukwu described Agboola’s inclusion on the list as a significant achievement and another indication of the growing influence of Nigerian entrepreneurs on the international business stage.

He praised the Flutterwave CEO for his leadership and contribution to the expansion of Africa’s digital financial ecosystem.

According to Uzochukwu, Agboola’s emergence among leading global fintech executives demonstrates the potential of Nigerian-founded companies to build products and services capable of competing beyond Africa.

He added that the achievement could serve as an inspiration to young Nigerians pursuing careers in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Flutterwave expands beyond payments

The recognition comes as Flutterwave continues to broaden its operations beyond its core payments business.

The fintech company has expanded into wider financial infrastructure and services, including open banking, as it seeks to strengthen its position in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital finance market.

Flutterwave also secured a Nigerian Microfinance Bank licence in 2026, giving the company another platform to expand the range of financial services it can provide.

Founded in 2016, Flutterwave has grown into one of Africa’s most prominent technology companies, building payment infrastructure that connects businesses across African and international markets.

Agboola’s profile continues to rise

The latest recognition adds to Agboola’s growing profile within Nigeria’s technology and business ecosystem.

Earlier in September, he was appointed a National Youth Ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force under an initiative focused on youth security, peacebuilding and empowerment.

Uzochukwu’s congratulatory message also highlights the increasing visibility of Nigerian business leaders operating across technology, enterprise and investment.

Flutterwave CEO emerges among the top 100 tech leaders. Credit: Flutterwave

Source: UGC

For Agboola, inclusion among FinTech Magazine’s Top 100 Fintech Leaders puts his leadership of Flutterwave alongside executives from some of the world’s biggest financial technology companies.

It also provides another international spotlight on Nigeria’s technology ecosystem as locally founded companies increasingly expand their operations and compete in global markets.

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs in Nigeria in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Roger Thompson Brown, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, is projected to be Nigeria's highest-paid CEO in 2026, with an estimated annual remuneration of about ₦3.90 billion.

The ranking highlights the dominance of the oil and gas sector in executive compensation, with major players in telecommunications, manufacturing, banking, and consumer goods also making the list.

Source: Legit.ng