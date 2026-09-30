Türkiye's government authorised a free electronic COP31 Visa for all registered participants attending the Antalya climate summit

All attendees must obtain the special visa through the e-Visa portal, including those who normally travel to Türkiye visa-free

Applicants must complete a five-step process on the COP31 e-Visa portal after completing their UNFCCC registration

Türkiye has introduced a dedicated electronic visa for participants attending COP31, making it free of charge for all registered delegates travelling to Antalya for the climate conference.

The Turkish government said the COP31 Visa will be issued through the country's official e-Visa platform.

Türkiye launches the free COP31 Visa, requiring all registered delegates to secure an e-Visa before travelling to Antalya for the climate summit. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Notably, the requirement applies universally — even travellers who would ordinarily enter Türkiye without a visa must obtain the COP31 Visa after completing their registration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

How to apply for the COP31 visa

The application process follows five steps.

Participants must first register on the COP31 e-Visa portal here https://cop31.tr/visa-and-entry, then upload a passport-size photograph in PNG, JPEG, or JPG format, with a file size not exceeding 4 MB. They then complete and submit the application form for approval.

Once the application is approved, delegates can download their visa directly from the portal. Applicants can also monitor the progress of their submission at any time through the "My Visa Applications" section of the portal.

Who the visa applies to

The COP31 Visa covers all individuals who have registered to attend the summit in Antalya, regardless of their nationality or existing visa arrangements with Türkiye.

The requirement means that nationals of countries that normally enjoy visa-free access to Türkiye are not exempt — attendance at the summit makes the COP31 Visa mandatory for everyone.

By routing the process through the e-Visa system and waiving all fees, Türkiye aims to simplify entry arrangements for what is expected to be a large international gathering of government officials, climate negotiators, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders.

See the X post below:

Turkey lists medical visa requirements for patients

Legit.ng earlier reported that a medical visa is a travel document issued to people who need to visit another country specifically to receive medical care.

It is typically valid for a fixed period and is intended for individuals whose required treatment is not accessible at home or who need specialist care only available abroad.

Source: Legit.ng