Nigeria suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their second Group L qualifier, leaving the Super Eagles with just three points after two games

Guinea-Bissau moved to the top of Group L with a maximum six points, putting them in pole position for the only available qualifying spot

Tanzania's status as a co-host of AFCON 2027 means just one team from Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, and Madagascar will qualify from the group

Nigeria's qualification hopes for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations are under serious pressure after a bruising 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau left the Super Eagles clinging to second place in a group where only one team outside of co-hosts Tanzania will reach the finals.

Eric Chelle's side had started the qualifying campaign on a positive note, coming from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1 on September 25 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria's path to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has become complicated following the Super Eagles' 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Filipe Amorim

Source: Getty Images

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were on the scoresheet as the three-time champions ground out a spirited comeback result.

However, four days later, any early optimism quickly evaporated.

Guinea-Bissau stun Nigeria with commanding win

Guinea-Bissau put on a dominant display to dismantle Nigeria, taking the lead through Franculino in the 15th minute, CAF Online reports.

Mama Baldé doubled their advantage midway through the second half, and Álvaro Djaló completed the rout in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal a historic result.

The victory sent Guinea-Bissau to the summit of Group L with a perfect six points, having also beaten Tanzania 2-0 away in their opening fixture.

Nigeria sit in second place on three points, while the group standings now carry added significance given the tournament's unusual hosting arrangement.

Why only one team will qualify from Group L

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) placed Nigeria in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania.

The Taifa Stars, however, are already guaranteed a place at the AFCON 2027 finals as one of three co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Because Tanzania's participation in the tournament is assured regardless of their qualifying results, CAF has allocated only a single additional qualifying berth to Group L, Afrik-Foot reports.

That means Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar are effectively competing for one spot among the three of them, turning every remaining fixture into a near must-win situation.

Guinea-Bissau's commanding position at the top of the group puts Nigeria in the uncomfortable position of needing results to go their way while also winning their remaining matches convincingly.

Madagascar, yet to register a point, remain a factor but would need a dramatic swing in results.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda sharing hosting duties.

A total of 24 teams will compete at the finals, making the tournament one of the most expansive editions in its history.

For Nigeria, the mathematics are straightforward, but the challenge is steep.

Guinea-Bissau currently hold every advantage in the race for the group's only open qualifying place, and the Super Eagles must recover quickly if they are to avoid an embarrassing exit from the qualifying round.

CAF releases statement after Super Eagles defeat

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about CAF’s match report confirming Nigeria’s 3–0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers and the Super Eagles’ difficult position in Group L.

With only one qualifying place available, Nigeria must overturn a three-goal gap and finish above the group leaders to reach the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng