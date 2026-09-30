An old sermon by Pastor Iren on the dangers of disrespecting men of God went viral amid a heated feud between Apostle Arome Osayi and activist VDM

The controversy started after Osayi's sermon at IEC 2026 where he described Nigeria's suffering as divine preparation, drawing sharp criticism from VDM and Solomon Buchi

VDM accused Osayi of discouraging Nigerian youths from ambition while relocating his own family to the United States

A sermon clip by Pastor Iren has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention in the wake of a growing public dispute between Apostle Arome Osayi and social commentator VDM.

In the clip, which circulated widely on social media, Iren cautioned his congregation against speaking negatively about men of God, warning that doing so could carry serious spiritual consequences.

Pastor Iren’s past warning about dragging pastors trends amid Verydarkman-Arome Osayi saga. Credit: @verydarkman, @pastoriren, @aopostlearome

Source: Instagram

He referenced Luke 10 and Matthew 10:40, arguing that God takes it personally when those He sends are treated with contempt. "Whoever receives me, receives he that sends me," he quoted.

He also clarified that his message was not a blanket defence of clergy misconduct, acknowledging that in cases of genuine abuse, legal action remains appropriate.

What Apostle Arome Osayi Said at IEC 2026

The sermon's resurfacing was sparked by comments Osayi made at the International Eagles Conference (IEC) 2026, where he argued that Nigeria's hardships are part of a divine calling rather than evidence of failed governance.

He described the country as a vessel through which God intends to generate a global spiritual revival, urging ministers not to measure Nigeria's destiny by its economic realities.

"Our calling as a nation is revival. God wants to generate something from here that He will export to the nations of the world," Osayi said.

VDM and Solomon Buchi Challenge Osayi

VDM pushed back strongly, arguing that Osayi's message conditions Nigerian youths to choose prayer over practical ambition, while the apostle himself had moved his family to the United States, a country VDM described as built on intellect and innovation. He cited Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk as examples of the kind of thinking that drives American success.

Pastor Iren’s old warning resurfaces as controversy involving Verydarkman and Arome Osayi continues. Credit: @pastoriren

Source: Instagram

Social commentator Solomon Buchi took a different angle, questioning how Nigeria can claim a Christian identity while corruption remains deeply embedded in its institutions, arguing that the Church has steadily lost its moral authority.

Iren's resurfaced clip added another layer to the debate, with viewers drawing their own conclusions about whether the sermon applies to how critics have engaged with Osayi throughout the controversy.

Watch the 2025 sermon clip that reignited the debate: Pastor Iren's warning on dragging men of God:

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

VDM also announced a week dedicated to Apostle Arome Osayi and the cleric’s supporters. In his post caption, the activist warned that he would focus on the cleric and his sympathisers, drawing attention from followers and adding another development to the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng