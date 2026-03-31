For years, japa has been an escape route for many Nigerians, but a quiet shift is beginning to emerge. In recent times, a growing number of Nigerians have started to make the move back to Nigeria after years abroad, which is now referred to as 'japada', meaning 'return home' in Yoruba.

Since 2017, over 60,300 migrants have returned to Nigeria with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Many Nigerians have relocated to the country in recent times. Photo Credit: Arquiplay77, Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Interesting statistics on 'reverse japa' to Nigeria

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 14,787 Nigerians returned home safely in 2025 alone, while more than 2,500 migrants have already been supported in 2026.

IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration programmes, supported by the European Union and the Government of the Netherlands, and with the commitment of the Nigerian government, have helped these returnees rebuild their lives with targeted reintegration support.

Apart from the assisted returnees, a crop of Nigerians who left the country many years ago in search of better opportunities have returned with the aid of their own resources and did not hesitate to inform the public about why they emigrated.

Some returnees have shared their stories on social media to find closure following their failed bid at leaving Nigeria for good, and others to sound a warning to their countrymen still nursing relocation intentions that overseas is not flowing with milk and money, and that money does not grow on trees in these first-world economies.

Of course, the reverse migration trend has many more obvious reasons than what some of the returnees tell the public.

Some reasons for emigration to Nigeria include visa expirations, deportations, unsuccessful immigration bids, high cost of living abroad, economic opportunities, among others.

Legit.ng spotlights the recent stories of some Nigerians who relocated back to the country and the reasons they offered to the public.

Woman relocates to Nigeria after 30 years

Sometime in February, a woman who had lived in the United Kingdom for almost 30 years took to TikTok, via her handle @dammytravels, to inform her followers of her decision to relocate to Nigeria and live there permanently.

On her reason for emigrating, the woman attributed it to her desire to start over again and 'bet on herself.'

"Starting over… and betting on myself again. After almost 30 years in the UK, I’ve packed my bags and moved back home to Nigeria.

"Now, as I approach 50, I’m embracing a brand new chapter; exciting, uncertain, and full of possibility. This is your reminder that it’s never too late to start again. Never be afraid to bet on yourself," she wrote on TikTok.

Lady returns to Nigeria for her peace

In a TikTok post that broke the internet in 2025, a woman, identified as Onyi Eke, relocated to Nigeria after living in the UK for years, citing a lack of peace of mind, a routine living condition and family ties, which she lacked abroad.

While admitting that she was comfortable in the UK and could foot her bills, Onyi said these could not make up for the peace of mind she lacked, which is very important for her well-being.

In a thought-provoking comparison, Onyi noted that while the UK gave her peace, Nigeria gave her life. Onyi informed the public of her relocation after she had arrived in Nigeria.

"I had comfort in the UK, bills paid, structure, stability, but no peace.

"Every day felt like survival on autopilot: eat, work, repeat.

"You get the basics, yeah… but not the quality of life that feeds your soul.

"So I chose differently," she said.

Onyi said she swapped therapy sessions in the UK for family gist and jollof in Nigeria.

"I swapped therapy sessions for family gist and jollof. Traded the cold for sunshine, suya, and sanity.

"You can keep your Tesco meal deal, I’ll take pepper soup, laughter, and the kind of peace you can’t buy.

"They said I’d miss the UK. "But look at me now, glow game strong, joy restored, chaos and all," she said with an infectious relief in her voice.

Man relocates to Nigeria to farm

After living in France for 15 years, a man chose to return to Nigeria permanently in 2025 to be a farmer and shared his decision on TikTok.

"After 15 years in France.

"Permanently moving back to Nigeria to farm: Horse, wine, python and crocodile," words overlaid on a TikTok video in which he was on an aeroplane read.

Couple sells properties, relocates to Nigeria

A Nigerian couple who had become British citizens did the unexpected as they sold their properties and relocated to Nigeria with their families in 2025.

The wife shared a video on TikTok capturing her family's emigration journey and explained that they left the UK of their own volition and it was not due to any immigration issues.

"...Now, I know what you are probably thinking: Maybe we had immigration issues, or the UK system finally caught up with us. "But no, none of that happened. As a matter of fact, we are British citizens and at the same time Canadian permanent residents. So, why leave the UK, right?

"Well, it wasn't a forced move. We made a choice. We decided it was time to go home. To japada (reverse relocation).

"Before leaving, we sold out most of our household items, packed up what really mattered and said our final goodbyes to a country we had called home for six years. And yes, when I say goodbye, I mean forever goodbye to the UK..." she explained.

Some Nigerians are now ditching life abroad for home. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

While the reverse japa trend may still be small, it’s a reminder that success and fulfilment do not always lie thousands of miles away. Sometimes, they lead back home.

Source: Legit.ng