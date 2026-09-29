Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced new processing priorities for skilled visa applicants

The new Ministerial Directions replaced the previous Direction 119 and cover both temporary and permanent skilled visa categories

Seven sectors received top priority status, covering a wide range of industries critical to Australia's economy and national interests

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has overhauled its skilled visa processing framework, placing seven key industries at the front of the queue under two new Ministerial Directions.

The updated rules, set out in Ministerial Direction 121 and Ministerial Direction 122, replace the earlier Direction 119 and apply to a broad range of temporary, provisional, and permanent skilled visa subclasses.

Australia changes its skilled visa rules. Photo credit: Jennifer A Smith/ Getty Images, Weekly Times.

Source: UGC

7 Sectors Australia Is Prioritising

Under both new directions, visa applications tied to the following seven sectors receive the highest processing priority:

1. Construction

2. Healthcare

3. Teaching

4. Agriculture

5. Aquaculture

6. Fishing

7. Resources

Applications connected to Australia's law enforcement and defence interests are also included at this top tier.

How the New Processing Order Works

Ministerial Direction 121 governs temporary skilled visa applications, specifically the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482), which replaced the Temporary Skill Shortage visa in December 2024.

After sector-based applications, the next priority goes to applicants in the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa, followed by those already in Australia when they lodged their application, and then offshore applicants applying individually.

Ministerial Direction 122 covers a wider set of provisional and permanent skilled visas.

These include the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186), the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187), the Skilled Independent (subclass 189), the Skilled Nominated (subclass 190), the Permanent Residence Skilled Regional (subclass 191), and several other regional and employer-sponsored categories, including the Business Innovation and Investment Permanent visa (subclass 888).

Under Direction 122, sector-linked applications also come first, followed by onshore applicants, then offshore individual applicants, and finally all remaining cases.

The changes signal a deliberate effort by the Australian government to align its immigration intake with labour market needs, particularly in industries facing persistent workforce shortages.

Skilled workers from Nigeria and across Africa with qualifications in any of the seven priority sectors may find the updated framework works in their favour when applying through eligible visa subclasses.

Australia speaks about support letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires citizens of 11 specific countries to submit a government-issued letter of support before obtaining a Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

The 11 nationalities include citizens from Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia, Thailand, and Türkiye.

Source: Legit.ng