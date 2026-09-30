Top 10 Best Universities in the World 2026 Listed in Latest Global Rankings

The University of Oxford topped the latest global university rankings, earning a score of 97.9 out of 100

Six of the top 10 spots went to American universities, with MIT, Princeton, Stanford, Harvard, and Caltech all making the list

Two more UK institutions joined Oxford in the top 10, with Cambridge at 5th and Imperial College London at 8th

The University of Oxford has claimed the top position in the latest global university rankings, edging out the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by just 0.1 points to lead the world's most prestigious institutions.

Oxford scored 97.9 in the rankings, while MIT followed closely at 97.8 to secure second place. Princeton University and Stanford University both earned a score of 97.0, placing them joint third in the list.

University of Oxford leads the global university rankings, narrowly surpassing MIT to claim the world's top academic position. Photo credit: FranzMarcFrei/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US dominates top 10

The United States accounts for six of the ten universities on the list, confirming its continued grip on elite higher education globally. After MIT, Princeton, and Stanford, Harvard University came in sixth with a score of 96.7, followed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) at seventh with 96.5.

The University of California, Berkeley and Yale University shared the ninth position, each recording a score of 94.3.

UK holds three spots

The United Kingdom placed three universities in the top 10. Beyond Oxford's first-place finish, the University of Cambridge ranked fifth with 96.9, and Imperial College London secured eighth place with a score of 95.2.

Here is the full list of the top 10 universities in the world:

1. University of Oxford, United Kingdom — 97.9

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States — 97.8

3. Princeton University, United States — 97.0

3. Stanford University, United States — 97.0

5. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom — 96.9

6. Harvard University, United States — 96.7

7. California Institute of Technology, United States — 96.5

8. Imperial College London, United Kingdom — 95.2

9. University of California, Berkeley, United States — 94.3

9. Yale University, United States — 94.3

World's number 1 university announced by THE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Oxford has retained its position as the world's top university for an eleventh straight year, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, making it the longest run at number one in the history of the rankings.

Source: Legit.ng