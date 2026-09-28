Qatar imposes daily fines on visitors and expatriates who overstay their visas or fail to renew residence permits on time

Visit visa holders must complete a medical checkup before their one-month period expires if they wish to extend their stay in Qatar

Expatriates on residence visas have 30 days after arrival to complete a medical checkup before moving on to fingerprinting and residency steps

Qatar has outlined key visa and residency rules that both visitors and expatriates living in the country are required to follow, warning that violations can attract significant daily fines.

Anyone entering Qatar on a family visit visa is granted a one-month stay.

Qatar reminds visitors and expatriates to follow visa and residency rules to avoid hefty overstay fines and legal penalties. Photo credit: Timothy Clary

Source: Getty Images

Those who wish to remain beyond that period must complete a medical checkup before the permitted duration runs out and then formally apply for an extension.

Failing to extend the visa before it expires will result in a fine of QR 200 for every day of overstay, capped at a maximum of QR 12,000.

Residence visa requirements after arrival

Expatriates who enter Qatar on a residence visa must undergo a medical checkup within 30 days of their arrival. Once that examination is done, they are required to take their fingerprints and then complete the remaining residency registration procedures.

Missing this window puts them at risk of violating Qatar's entry and residence laws.

For those already holding a valid residence permit, renewal must happen within 90 days of its expiry date. Anyone who lets that deadline pass without renewing faces a daily penalty of QR 10, with the total fine capped at QR 6,000.

Authorities say many residents and expatriates remain unaware of these timelines and financial penalties, making it important for anyone living in or visiting Qatar to check the type of visa they entered on and understand the obligations attached to it.

34 countries eligible for 90-day free visa in Qatar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the official list of 34 countries whose nationals are entitled to receive a free tourist visa valid for 90 days, granting multiple entries into the Gulf state.

Source: Legit.ng