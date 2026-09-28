The Australian government announced changes to temporary visa categories covering students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers

International students in Australia will face new limits on switching to lower-level courses when applying for another Student visa

Visitor visa holders may soon be barred from switching to another visa while still in Australia under a new "No Further Stay" condition

The Australian government has announced a set of changes to several temporary visa categories as part of efforts to reduce net overseas migration, with implementation already under way and further measures expected over the next 12 months.

The changes target international students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers, and are tied to the government's target of bringing net overseas migration (NOM) down to 245,000 in the current financial year, with a further drop to 225,000 in 2027–28.

Australia updates visa requirements for international students, skilled workers and visitors. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Changes to student, skilled visas

International students applying for another Student visa from within Australia will generally be required to progress to a higher-level qualification rather than move to a lower-level course. Under this approach, a student finishing a bachelor's degree would typically be expected to enrol in a master's programme rather than switch to a shorter or lower qualification.

On the skilled migration side, Australia is expanding the list of sectors prioritised for visa processing to include resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing, adding to existing priority areas such as healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement and defence. The government also intends to revise the points test for independent skilled migration so that it better matches applicants' qualifications and experience to current labour market needs, with construction skills receiving particular focus given pressures on housing supply.

Australia sets new working holiday visa limits

Working Holiday Maker applicants will also see tighter conditions. First-application processing is expected to resume at a slower pace, while access to second- and third-year visas will be limited through a new ballot system for those who have completed the required regional work. Under the proposed annual caps, up to 45,000 second-year visas and 5,000 third-year visas would be available each year. Processing times for Working Holiday Maker applications are expected to settle at around three months.

Australia proposes stricter visitor visa conditions and enforcement measures. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For visitor visa holders, the government plans to attach a "No Further Stay" condition to all approvals, meaning travellers already in Australia would generally not be able to apply for a different visa without first obtaining a waiver based on exceptional circumstances. Australia already applies this condition, including condition 8503, to some visa categories.

Authorities also plan stronger enforcement against visa overstayers and migration agents found to be lodging applications considered to have no merit.

Australia considers new rules for student families

In September 2026, the government was also reported to be considering stricter rules for family members of international students, which could make it harder for foreign students to bring spouses, children or other dependants into the country.

Separately, Australia began rolling out the Australia Travel Declaration in July 2026, a digital system backed by A$56.1 million in government funding that will replace the paper Incoming Passenger Card over the next 12 to 18 months, allowing travellers to submit customs, biosecurity and travel information digitally before departure.

Australia invites 248 highly talented foreigners for permanent visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had selected 248 highly talented foreigners to apply for its permanent visa.

The NIV is a permanent residency visa designed to attract highly talented individuals whose work is considered exceptional or outstanding in their field.

The department reviews all EOIs against claimed achievements and programme priorities before deciding who receives an invitation.

Source: Legit.ng