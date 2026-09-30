The UK government published conditions attached to the Adult Dependent Relative visa for foreigners granted temporary permission to stay in Britain

The official UK government website listed two specific activities that visa holders are permitted to carry out during their stay

One of the permissions is subject to an additional academic condition that applies to certain fields of study

The United Kingdom has officially outlined what foreigners holding an Adult Dependent Relative visa are allowed to do while living in Britain, with the government's website stating two key permissions granted under temporary leave.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, individuals who receive temporary permission under this visa category are subject to a specific set of conditions.

UK lists 2 activities foreigners can engage in with Adult Dependent Relative visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Byrne - PA Images/ Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

UK adult dependent relative visa

The site states:

"If the applicant is granted temporary permission, it will be subject to the following conditions."

Work rights for adult dependent relative visa holders

1. Permitted to work

The first permission covers employment in all its forms. Visa holders are allowed to work in the United Kingdom, and this includes not just traditional employment but also self-employment and voluntary work. This means a qualifying individual can take up paid work with an employer, run their own business, or contribute to unpaid roles without breaching the terms of their visa.

Study rights under the adult dependent relative visa

2. permitted to study

The second permission relates to education. Visa holders are allowed to study in the UK, though this comes with a notable condition. Study is permitted subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme, commonly known as ATAS, as outlined in Appendix ATAS.

The ATAS condition is relevant for certain courses and subjects, particularly those that may have national security implications. Not all study will require ATAS clearance, but the condition means that some visa holders may need to obtain approval before commencing specific academic programmes.

The Adult Dependent Relative visa is designed for close relatives of people settled in the UK who require long-term personal care that cannot reasonably be provided in their home country.

The publication of these permitted activities offers clarity to holders of this visa category about what they are legally entitled to do during their stay in Britain.

UK Lists relatives eligible for adult dependent visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed four family relationships that qualify for the Adult Dependent Relative visa.

The recognised relatives are parents, grandparents, sons or daughters, and brothers or sisters of eligible sponsors.

Source: Legit.ng