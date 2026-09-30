FirstBank calls viral claims that its FirstMobile app was compromised false and misleading, saying the service remains secure and operational

Customers’ funds remain safe, the bank says, citing ongoing investments in cybersecurity and digital banking protection

FirstBank urges customers to ignore and stop sharing the WhatsApp voice note, and rely on verified communication channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A viral WhatsApp voice note claiming that FirstBank’s mobile banking application had been compromised has triggered concerns among customers, prompting the financial institution to issue a firm response.

FirstBank has dismissed the allegation surrounding its FirstMobile application, describing the circulating message as false and misleading.

First Bank reassures customers of funds' safety after viral WhatsApp voice note. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Stringer

Source: Facebook

The bank assured millions of customers that its mobile application remains secure and fully operational, while urging the public not to spread unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic, according to a report by Proshare.

FirstBank responds to viral WhatsApp message

The controversy followed the circulation of a voice message on WhatsApp alleging that FirstMobile had suffered a security breach.

With digital banking now central to everyday transactions in Nigeria, claims involving the security of a major banking application can quickly cause concern among customers worried about their savings and personal information.

FirstBank, however, said there was no basis for the alarm.

The lender stated unequivocally that the allegation that FirstMobile had been compromised was “false and misleading.”

“FirstMobile is secure and fully operational, supported by robust information security infrastructure,” the bank said.

FirstBank also assured customers and other stakeholders that their funds remained safe and that its digital banking channels were operating securely.

Bank assures customers their funds are safe

FirstBank said it continues to invest in technology and cybersecurity systems designed to protect customers and strengthen the resilience and reliability of its digital platforms.

The lender said these investments cover FirstMobile and its other digital channels as financial institutions confront increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats and online fraud.

“We assure our customers and other stakeholders that their funds remain safe and secure,” FirstBank said.

BusinessDay reported that the bank's response is particularly significant because unverified claims about banks can spread rapidly across WhatsApp and other social media platforms, potentially causing customers to make decisions based on inaccurate information.

FirstBank therefore advised customers to rely on information released through its verified communication channels.

Customers warned against spreading unverified claims

The bank urged members of the public to disregard the viral voice message and avoid forwarding it to others.

It warned that sharing unverified information could create unnecessary concern among customers and stakeholders.

FirstBank also encouraged customers seeking updates about its services to rely on its official communication platforms rather than anonymous voice notes and social media messages.

Otedola-led First Bank calms customers nerves over viral hack claim. Credit: Novatos

Source: Getty Images

The statement represents the bank’s direct response to the circulating allegation.

Customers should continue to follow verified security notices from the bank, particularly if any further information concerning FirstMobile or other digital services is released.

For now, FirstBank maintains that FirstMobile has not been compromised, its digital channels remain operational, and customers’ funds are secure.

Access Bank breaks silence on shutdown rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Access Bank Plc has reassured millions of customers that it is financially strong and fully operational after false reports circulating on social media claimed the bank was shutting down.

The lender described the viral message as fake, urging customers and the general public to ignore the misinformation and rely only on updates released through its official communication channels.

Source: Legit.ng