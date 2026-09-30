Guinea-Bissau handed Nigeria a crushing 3-0 defeat in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, leaving the Super Eagles in serious trouble

The result marked the first time Nigeria conceded three or more goals in an AFCON qualifier since a 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in 2020

Nigeria must now win both upcoming matches against Tanzania in November to stand any chance of reaching the tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation published a statement following the match played at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, where the Wild Dogs controlled proceedings from start to finish to go top of Group L.

Nigeria suffered one of their worst results in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series after Guinea-Bissau defeated the Super Eagles 3-0 on matchday two of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Super Eagles suffer 3-0 loss against Guinea-Bissau. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo each found the net to secure a comprehensive victory for Guinea-Bissau over the three-time African champions.

The defeat is the heaviest Nigeria have suffered in recent AFCON qualifying history and the first time they have conceded three or more goals in the competition since a 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in 2020, as noted by Opta Nigeria.

NFF looks forward to November games

The result leaves Nigeria in a precarious position. Only one team will qualify automatically from Group L because Tanzania, one of the co-hosts of AFCON 2027, has been allocated a guaranteed spot in the tournament.

That means Nigeria must leapfrog Guinea-Bissau to finish top of the group, a task that has become considerably harder following the heavy loss in Bissau.

The NFF confirmed that Nigeria's next qualifying fixtures will be a double-header against Tanzania, with the first match scheduled for November 13 in Uyo and the return fixture on November 17 in Dar es Salaam.

Both games are now effectively must-win situations if the Super Eagles are to keep their qualification hopes alive and book a place at the East Africa-hosted tournament.

What Super Eagles need to qualify

Legit.ng previously analysed what the Super Eagles need to qualify for AFCON 2027 after their humiliating 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria faces the potential of missing out on the tournament despite having four matches to go after falling behind in a key metric against the Wild Dogs.

Source: Legit.ng