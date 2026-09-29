Canada's government has announced a one-time initiative to grant permanent residence to 33,000 temporary workers in 2026 and 2027

Only workers already in the permanent residence application queue under regional and occupation-based programmes are eligible

About 3,600 temporary workers had already received permanent residence under the initiative since February 28, 2026

Canada's federal government has confirmed plans to fast-track the transition of 33,000 temporary workers to permanent residence across 2026 and 2027, with two specific categories of workers qualifying for consideration under the scheme.

The details were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as part of its Committee of the Whole briefing materials dated May 28, 2026.

Canada to grant permanent residence to 33,000 workers. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin

Source: Getty Images

The government said the initiative was first announced in Budget 2025 and is not a new programme, but rather an acceleration of an existing pathway.

Canadian PR: Who qualifies for the transition

According to IRCC, only workers who meet both of the following conditions are eligible:

1. Workers who have already applied for permanent residence through regional programmes and occupation-driven pilots.

2. Workers who have been living in smaller Canadian communities for two years or more.

The government was explicit that the initiative is not open to undocumented individuals or those who are out of immigration status in Canada.

It is designed specifically to address the labour needs of smaller communities by retaining workers who are already settled and contributing economically.

Canadian PR: Progress so far

IRCC said that 3,600 workers had been granted permanent residence under the initiative between its launch on February 28, 2026, and the date of the briefing.

The government described the effort as ongoing, with the remaining grants expected to be processed through 2027.

The initiative targets workers already embedded in Canada's smaller towns and regional economies, where labour shortages are often more acute than in major urban centres.

By prioritising applicants already in the immigration pipeline, the government said the scheme avoids creating a new queue or a separate application process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had opened two permanent residency pathways for foreign medical doctors.

Canada lists 3 Express Entry routes for PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed three Express Entry routes available to foreigners seeking permanent residence.

According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) guidance, Express Entry is an online platform used to process applications across all three programmes, and eligibility requirements differ depending on a worker's background and qualifications.

Before comparing programmes, the Canadian government says applicants should be familiar with three core concepts that shape eligibility decisions.

Source: Legit.ng