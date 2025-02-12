I think it’s a beautiful thing when you find the right love.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya’s relationship captivates fans, while her past with Nick Kyrgios adds another layer of intrigue. With speculation swirling, many wonder if history or hidden tensions play a role in their love story.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya enjoying some downtime off the court (L). The couple celebrating Jannik's 2024 US Open victory (R). Photo: @TennisTalkCentral on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya began dating in April 2024.

Sinner described their relationship as “natural” and complimentary.

Kalinskaya dated Nick Kyrgios between 2019 and 2020.

Sinner was previously linked to model Maria Braccini.

Fans continue to speculate about Sinner and Kalinskaya’s relationship due to their minimal public interaction.

Inside Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya's relationship

Jannik Sinner celebrates with his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after defeating Taylor Fritz to win the Men's Singles Final on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Sinner and Kalinskaya reportedly began dating in April 2024 after practising together briefly. During the French Open in May, the top-seeded ATP star confirmed their relationship, saying:

You know, I don’t like to talk much about my private life… Yes, I’m with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won’t say more.

Known for guarding his private life, Sinner later elaborated in an interview with Vanity Fair Italia in June 2023, saying:

I see it as a small task to carry out, almost a duty: they helped me, when I was young, to gain self-confidence, and today in some way I want to protect them.

Anna Kalinskayaya of Moscow competes in the Women's Singles Round of 16 match against Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine on 1 October 2024 in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Their three-year age gap, with Sinner at 23 and Kalinskaya at 26, is also another thing that has piqued public interest. Sinner represents the younger wave of ATP stars, while Kalinskaya has carved her place as a WTA competitor.

Anna Kalinskaya and Sinner’s dynamic

Anna Kalinskaya has shown consistent support for Jannik Sinner, cheering him on during matches and offering consolation even after tough losses. Sinner has also admitted that her presence in his life hasn’t significantly altered his routine or approach.

Speaking about their relationship dynamic in an Esquire interview after his 2024 US Open win, Sinner said:

I don’t think anything has changed. Having a girlfriend is something that either makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to be something that feels very natural, which comes into my life normally. I can’t afford to change as a player or as a person. That hasn’t happened, that’s why it works.

Kalinskaya’s unwavering support was evident as Jannik Sinner successfully defended his 2025 Australian Open title with a remarkable victory over Alexander Zverev. Kalinskaya, along with Sinner’s parents, stood by his side.

Did Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya break up?

Jannik Sinner dismissed rumours about a breakup, but the minimal public interaction between him and Anna Kalinskaya left fans uncertain.

However, Essentially Sports reported that some Italian publications and close friends had reported that the couple had taken a break from each other amid a “crisis” to “better understand their relationship and future.”

Jannik Sinner of Italy is presented the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the Men's Singles trophy following the Men's Singles final against Alexander Zverev on 26 January 2025. Photo: Darrian Traynor

Sinner, who values his privacy, addressed the topic by saying:

Whether or not I am with a girl will never be known on social media, because I want to keep my private life private. I don’t need to post a photo to show whether I’m engaged. I never posted pictures with my parents, maybe one with my brother.

Anna Kalinskaya and Nick Kyrgios' past relationship

Before dating Jannik Sinner, Anna Kalinskaya was romantically involved with Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios. This sparked comparisons between her past and present relationships.

The former couple tried to keep their relationship private, but reports of them unfollowing each other on social media led to speculation about a breakup. Fans quickly picked up on the rumours, questioning what had happened.

Sinner, on the other hand, was previously linked to the prominent model Maria Braccini. They dated in 2020, though little is known about their relationship due to Sinner’s strong emphasis on privacy.

FAQs

Who is Anna Kalinskaya? Kalinskaya is a Russian professional tennis player known for her skills on the WTA Tour. Why is Jannik Sinner famous? Sinner is famous for his remarkable achievements on the ATP Tour, including Grand Slam titles. Is Kalinskaya in a relationship? Yes, Anna Kalinskaya is in a relationship with Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. Is Anna Kalinskaya married? No, Anna Kalinskaya is not married. Who is Anna Kalinskaya’s husband? The Russian professional tennis player is in a relationship with Jannik Sinner. The couple has not tied the knot. When did Anna Kalinskaya and Jannik Sinner meet? They reportedly met and began dating in April 2024 after practising together briefly. Did Anna Kalinskaya and Nick Kyrgios date? Yes, Anna Kalinskaya and Nick Kyrgios dated between 2019 and 2020. Who have Sinner and Kalinskaya dated in the past? Jannik previously dated Italian model Maria Braccini, while Anna Kalinskaya was in a relationship with Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios from 2019 to 2020.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya’s relationship has captured the attention of fans and the media alike. Their shared passion for tennis, coupled with mutual respect for privacy, has shaped their dynamic into a balanced and supportive partnership. While both continue to excel professionally, they inspire each other to achieve greater heights.

