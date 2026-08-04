A candid clip of Davido and Isreal DMW aboard a private jet caught the attention of fans online

The Nigerian superstar reportedly told his loyal aide to let him rest after the long Lagos-to-Dubai flight

The moment quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the friendship dynamic between the two

A lighthearted moment between Davido and his popular aide, Isreal DMW, is making rounds online after a candid private jet clip went viral on August 4, 2026.

The footage, shared by [West Trybe News Media on Instagram, captures the atmosphere inside a private jet during what appears to be a trip from Lagos to Dubai.

Davido's warning to Isreal DMW gets people asking questions. Credit: @isrealdmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

In it, Davido is seen in a resting position and reportedly issued a firm but casual warning to Isreal DMW to stop disturbing him, citing exhaustion from the long-haul flight.

Davido and Isreal DMW's Friendship on Full Display

West Trybe captioned the post, describing the moment as Davido telling Isreal "not to [be] disturbing" him after the lengthy journey.

Despite the stern request, the media outlet was quick to add that the two remain close, describing them as "best of friends."

The clip resonated widely with Nigerian fans, many of whom found humour in the relatable dynamic between a boss who just wants to rest and an ever-present aide who clearly enjoys the company of his principal.

Fans React to the Viral Clip

The comments section filled up quickly with fans weighing in on the pair's relationship and the very human need for rest after a long flight.

@liorah_niyo wrote:

"Israel too respect Davido I love that 😍"

@trybeboosthub commented:

"They are best of friends"

@prettieprecie said:

"Make nobody disturb my man oh!!!!"

@cridhall shared:

"Davido is the best Isreal is a lucky guy"

@mostholybeing reacted:

"Fly to meet Jesus bawo"

@mea_more_90 wrote:

"Long flight Lagos to Dubai will make anybody say 'let me rest' 😂 Even Davido needs a proper home to come back to and rest well, Rest is the new luxury 👑 #RestMode"

Davido's warning to Isreal DMW gets people asking questions. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng