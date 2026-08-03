Jarvis reacts to viral backlash over controversial “womb shifter” statement

Content creator Jarvis went live to address the viral clip from her traditional wedding to fellow creator Peller that set social media ablaze

Jarvis insisted her words were distorted after the wedding video spread across different social media platforms

She offered a Biblical explanation for the phrase she actually used, tracing it to a cultural expression from her community

Content creator Jarvis has stepped forward to correct what she describes as a deliberate distortion of her words during her traditional wedding ceremony to fellow content creator Peller.

The clarification came during a livestream on her social media page, prompted by the widespread circulation of clips from the wedding that sparked confusion and debate online.

Jarvis opens up after social media erupts over “womb shifter” comment. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to Jarvis, the phrase that sent the internet into a spin was never "womb shifter." She says she used the term "tomb shifter", a culturally specific expression her community uses to describe husbands.

"For those of you that came to my wedding and changed my words, I never said 'womb shifter.' I said 'tomb shifter.' In the Bible, didn't you read where the tomb was shifted? I called my husband a 'tomb shifter.' That's what we call our husbands in my village," she said.

Jarvis addresses controversial comment

Jarvis maintained that as the video travelled across platforms, her original words were altered, leading audiences to arrive at a very different conclusion from what was actually said during the ceremony.

The wedding had already attracted significant public attention given the popularity of both Jarvis and Peller as content creators, making any unusual moment from the event ripe for viral amplification.

Watch Jarvis address her viral comments online:

Fans React to the Explanation

The livestream did little to convince many of her followers, with the majority appearing entertained rather than persuaded.

@atoks_babie wrote:

"'Womb shifter' na wetin I hear 😂😂😂"

@mr_goch commented:

"Madam rest carry your marriage shift first 😂😂"

@seven8pictures said:

"Even if you said womb shifter sef, nothing spoil... Abeg enjoy your man... Ignore the noise. 🙌"

@djmagicbeat reacted:

"You go explain tire coz people love to hear that word womb shifter 😂😂😂"

@big_tiiz wrote:

"E shift the womb or e no shift am? 😂😂"

@nochioce4 added:

"Since you get belle u just dey explain 😂😂😂"

Jarvis clears the air following intense criticism over wedding day remark. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng