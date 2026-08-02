Finland Announces List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Travel
- Finland grants visa-free access to citizens of about 60 countries and territories, but only two African nations are on the list
- Travellers from visa-exempt countries can enter Finland for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without obtaining a visa
- Finland ranks comfortably above the European Union (EU) average for wages, with entry-level workers earning the equivalent of millions of naira monthly
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.
Helsinki, Finland - The European nation of Finland is widely regarded as one of the continent's best places to live, work, and visit. With pay levels considered high by global standards and visa-free entry for citizens of dozens of countries, it remains an attractive destination.
Legit.ng reports that Finland is also among Europe's highest-paying nations, with research showing that entry-level workers in many sectors earn the equivalent of millions of naira each month.
As reported on Sunday, August 2, 2026, by Vanguard, for travellers, Finland grants visa-free access to citizens of around 60 countries and territories. However, only two African countries currently enjoy that privilege.
Which countries enjoy Finland's visa-free policy?
As a member of the Schengen Area, Finland allows citizens of visa-exempt countries to enter without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business, or family visits.
Although these travellers do not require a visa, they must still meet border entry requirements by presenting a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds, accommodation details where applicable, and evidence of onward or return travel.
Which African countries can travel visa-free?
Only the following African countries have visa-free access to Finland for holders of ordinary passports:
1. Seychelles
Seychellois passport holders also enjoy visa-free access to Finland and the rest of the Schengen Area for short visits.
Like Mauritius, Seychelles has a reciprocal visa-free agreement with the European Union, making travel significantly easier for its citizens.
2. Mauritius
Citizens of Mauritius can travel to Finland without first obtaining a visa for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
The Indian Ocean island nation benefits from a visa-waiver agreement with the European Union, allowing its passport holders to visit Finland and other Schengen countries for short stays.
Who can travel to Finland without a visa?
Citizens of the following countries can generally travel to Finland without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business, or family visits.
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Vatican City
- Albania (biometric passports)
- Andorra
- Serbia (biometric passports)
- Ukraine (biometric passports)
- Bosnia and Herzegovina (biometric passports)
- Georgia (biometric passports)
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia (biometric passports)
- San Marino
- Kosovo (biometric passports)
- Moldova (biometric passports)
Asia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Brunei
- Macao SAR
- Malaysia
- Hong Kong SAR
- Israel
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan (eligible passport holders)
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Peru
- Chile
- Honduras
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Nicaragua
- Panama
Caribbean
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Grenada
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Dominica
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Oceania
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Fiji
- Solomon Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Palau
- Samoa
- Kiribati
- Marshall Islands
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
Read more on Finland
- Finland mentions fees and processing time for foreigners who apply for citizenship
- Migrating to Finland from Nigeria: Visas, work culture, and what no one mentions
Finland's minimum wage reaches N3.8m
Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Finland's minimum wage.
Research into these generally applicable collective agreements shows that entry-level monthly wages typically fall between €1,900 and €2,500, depending on which sector a worker is employed in. At current exchange rates, that translates to between roughly N2.9 million and N3.8 million per month.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.