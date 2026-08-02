Finland grants visa-free access to citizens of about 60 countries and territories, but only two African nations are on the list

Travellers from visa-exempt countries can enter Finland for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without obtaining a visa

Finland ranks comfortably above the European Union (EU) average for wages, with entry-level workers earning the equivalent of millions of naira monthly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.

Helsinki, Finland - The European nation of Finland is widely regarded as one of the continent's best places to live, work, and visit. With pay levels considered high by global standards and visa-free entry for citizens of dozens of countries, it remains an attractive destination.

Legit.ng reports that Finland is also among Europe's highest-paying nations, with research showing that entry-level workers in many sectors earn the equivalent of millions of naira each month.

As reported on Sunday, August 2, 2026, by Vanguard, for travellers, Finland grants visa-free access to citizens of around 60 countries and territories. However, only two African countries currently enjoy that privilege.

Finland grants visa-free entry to citizens of around 60 countries and territories, with only two African nations on the list. Photo credit: @alexstubb

Source: Twitter

Which countries enjoy Finland's visa-free policy?

As a member of the Schengen Area, Finland allows citizens of visa-exempt countries to enter without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business, or family visits.

Although these travellers do not require a visa, they must still meet border entry requirements by presenting a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds, accommodation details where applicable, and evidence of onward or return travel.

Which African countries can travel visa-free?

Only the following African countries have visa-free access to Finland for holders of ordinary passports:

1. Seychelles

Seychellois passport holders also enjoy visa-free access to Finland and the rest of the Schengen Area for short visits.

Like Mauritius, Seychelles has a reciprocal visa-free agreement with the European Union, making travel significantly easier for its citizens.

2. Mauritius

Citizens of Mauritius can travel to Finland without first obtaining a visa for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The Indian Ocean island nation benefits from a visa-waiver agreement with the European Union, allowing its passport holders to visit Finland and other Schengen countries for short stays.

Citizens of eligible countries can enter Finland without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period for tourism, business, or family visits. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who can travel to Finland without a visa?

Citizens of the following countries can generally travel to Finland without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business, or family visits.

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Albania (biometric passports)

Andorra

Serbia (biometric passports)

Ukraine (biometric passports)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (biometric passports)

Georgia (biometric passports)

Monaco

Montenegro

North Macedonia (biometric passports)

San Marino

Kosovo (biometric passports)

Moldova (biometric passports)

Asia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Brunei

Macao SAR

Malaysia

Hong Kong SAR

Israel

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan (eligible passport holders)

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Paraguay

Uruguay

Venezuela

Peru

Chile

Honduras

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Nicaragua

Panama

Caribbean

Trinidad and Tobago

Grenada

Bahamas

Barbados

Antigua and Barbuda

Dominica

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Oceania

New Zealand

Australia

Fiji

Solomon Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Palau

Samoa

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Read more on Finland

Finland's minimum wage reaches N3.8m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Finland's minimum wage.

Research into these generally applicable collective agreements shows that entry-level monthly wages typically fall between €1,900 and €2,500, depending on which sector a worker is employed in. At current exchange rates, that translates to between roughly N2.9 million and N3.8 million per month.

Source: Legit.ng