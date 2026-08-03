Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate and billionaire's wife Shade Okoya crossed paths at a royal coronation anniversary in Lagos on Sunday

The brief exchange caught attention as social media users reacted, sharing what they noticed

Fans flooded the comments with strong opinions about the gesture, praising Shade Okoya's composure and class

A moment between Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, and billionaire Razak Okoya's wife, Shade, at a Lagos royal event has set social media talking, with many zeroing in on the Fuji legend's attempt to kiss the billionaire's wife's hand.

The encounter took place on Sunday, August 2, 2026, during the first coronation anniversary of HRM Alayeluwa Oba Ibikunle Onikoyi (Fafunwa II) in Lagos.

KWAM 1 and Shade Okoya present at Oba Ibikunle Onikoyi's coronation anniversary in Lagos. Credit: shadeokoya/kwam1

Source: Instagram

K1 De Ultimate was performing live at the event when Shade Okoya approached to exchange greetings, a move that caught attention as netizens shared their observations.

This comes a few days after KWAM 1 made headlines over his response to public allegations that he fathered and subsequently abandoned a 12-year-old girl, Azizat.

Legit.ng reported that the veteran musician neither confirmed knowing the accuser, Ogechi Eleana, nor acknowledged a romantic history.

Reactions trail K1 and Shade Okoya's heartwarming exchange at an event in Lagos. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Watch the moment K1 De Ultimate greets Shade Okoya at the coronation event:

Shade Okoya's Composure Wins Praise

What caught many viewers' attention was not just the gesture itself but how Shade Okoya handled it.

The moment quickly drew reactions across the comments section, with opinions ranging from cultural observations to outright amusement.

@lami_midee wrote:

"That's my mummy with CLASS and LEVEL 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ @shade.okoya"

@amokealaga commented:

"Steeze, class, composure and confidence @shade.okoya"

@whatrevoles observed:

"U won kiss person wife hand lol"

@maxwell_aduragbemi asked bluntly:

"must u peck her hands"

@alphaglobalgateway offered a cultural breakdown:

"In Nigeria and many other African cultures, kissing a married woman's hand as a greeting is not a traditional custom. A handshake, slight bow, or respectful verbal greeting is generally more customary. In Europe, it is especially Italy, Poland, France, Spain"

Shade Okoya at son's induction

Legit.ng previously reported that the Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

The induction was marked by a symbolic bow and the presentation of official sashes, signifying their transition into the elite circle of the historic institution.

Source: Legit.ng