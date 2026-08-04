Osun 2026: Davido Issues Strong Statement as He Prepares to Support Gov Adeleke's Re-election Bid
- Davido announced he is stepping away from album promotion to campaign for Governor Adeleke in Osun state
- The Afrobeats star serves as Head of Youth Mobilisation for Adeleke's Accord Party re-election campaign
- Davido's post drew thousands of reactions as the Osun governorship election approaches on August 15, 2026
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Davido has made it clear that family comes before everything, announcing on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, that he would be travelling to Osun state the following day to support his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election.
The Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar shared the news on social media, telling his millions of followers that despite being deep in his Oriade album work, the campaign trail was calling.
Been so busy with my album n music as it should be but Tomoro we hit OSUN for @AAdeleke_01 We no Dey fear anything we Dey ur back we believe in God 4+4 any intimidation nah for una back pocket
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Davido's Role in the Adeleke Campaign
The singer is not merely a celebrity backer; he holds the official title of Head of Youth Mobilisation for Governor Adeleke's re-election campaign under the Accord Party.
The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, giving the campaign just days to make its final push.
Davido's public show of support adds considerable star power to the incumbents' efforts to retain the governorship.
Read Davido's post ahead of the Osun campaign rally below:
Fans and Critics React to Davido's Post
The announcement quickly gathered thousands of reactions on X. Read some of the comments below:
@mayourkun56 wrote:
"Adeleke 4+4 too sure Love good thing for my homeland too 🔥"
@49Clothing4968 commented:
"The love you show to ur family I like ❤️"
@godlyboibut7 said:
"001 don align oo 4+4 I no hear rigging oo🖤💪🏿"
@ObinnaA19597322 added:
"All the best my king 👑💖 the world Na your own 👑🌎❤️"
@ccta03 offered a more critical take:
"You are always showing up in Osun during elections.. Adeleke should campaign on his achievements and not cos he's Davido uncle."
Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.
He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.
The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:
"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng