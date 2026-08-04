Davido announced he is stepping away from album promotion to campaign for Governor Adeleke in Osun state

The Afrobeats star serves as Head of Youth Mobilisation for Adeleke's Accord Party re-election campaign

Davido's post drew thousands of reactions as the Osun governorship election approaches on August 15, 2026

Davido has made it clear that family comes before everything, announcing on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, that he would be travelling to Osun state the following day to support his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election.

The Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar shared the news on social media, telling his millions of followers that despite being deep in his Oriade album work, the campaign trail was calling.

Davido set to take a break from music to support his uncle's re-election bid. Credit: davido/aadeleke1

Source: Instagram

Been so busy with my album n music as it should be but Tomoro we hit OSUN for @AAdeleke_01 We no Dey fear anything we Dey ur back we believe in God 4+4 any intimidation nah for una back pocket

Davido's Role in the Adeleke Campaign

The singer is not merely a celebrity backer; he holds the official title of Head of Youth Mobilisation for Governor Adeleke's re-election campaign under the Accord Party.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, giving the campaign just days to make its final push.

Reactions trail Davido's plan to campaign for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun state. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's public show of support adds considerable star power to the incumbents' efforts to retain the governorship.

Read Davido's post ahead of the Osun campaign rally below:

Fans and Critics React to Davido's Post

The announcement quickly gathered thousands of reactions on X. Read some of the comments below:

@mayourkun56 wrote:

"Adeleke 4+4 too sure Love good thing for my homeland too 🔥"

@49Clothing4968 commented:

"The love you show to ur family I like ❤️"

@godlyboibut7 said:

"001 don align oo 4+4 I no hear rigging oo🖤💪🏿"

@ObinnaA19597322 added:

"All the best my king 👑💖 the world Na your own 👑🌎❤️"

@ccta03 offered a more critical take:

"You are always showing up in Osun during elections.. Adeleke should campaign on his achievements and not cos he's Davido uncle."

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng